Photos: Wind, mudslides slam West Coast triggering power outages, rescues

A strong winter storm caused over 300,000 power outages in Washington and triggered mudslides in Southern California earlier this weekend.
"A storm packing rain, heavy mountain snow and damaging winds pounded the West Coast of the United States later Saturday into early Sunday, with more storms to come this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Snow piled up across the Cascades, Sierras and into parts of the Rockies as localized downpours targeted the lower elevations of California.
Due to the storm, the Pacific Coast highway is closed in both directions between Las Posas Road and Encinal Canyon Road until Monday, Jan. 7 by the earliest.
The most significant rain in a month fell in Los Angeles, where over half an inch of rain was reported in just six hours on Saturday night. Farther south, San Diego received nearly an inch.
Heavy rain in the Los Angeles area prompted flood warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service overnight. Just north of the city, several roads closed due to mudslides and flooding between Malibu and Oxnard.
A few cars were flooded in the mudslides and flooding; however, no deaths or injuries were reported.
In the Pacific Northwest, the storm was noted more for the strong winds it produced in the early morning hours of Sunday.
"A 60-mph wind gust was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, the strongest gust recorded at the airport since the Hanukkah Eve Storm in 2006," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said.
#WoolseyStorm *UPDATE* per @LASDHQ PCH is closed from Busch to the Ventura County Line. Flooding at multiple intersections, crews are in the area working to open lanes. Utilize alternative routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/aYIA8KfIk1— LACoFD PIO (@LACoFDPIO) December 6, 2018
For those of you traveling in the Cascades, roads may be slick due to overnight snow! Traction tires currently advised for Stevens & Snoqualmie passes. Check @wsdot_passes before you go! pic.twitter.com/BZ4x5FiCgk— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 6, 2019
Big boom in the night! #wawx #pnw pic.twitter.com/74HPUsYcQb— Ron Harrell (@ronharrellradio) January 6, 2019
Mudslides shutdown parts of Pacific Coast Highway. More at 11pm pic.twitter.com/7IW8q6y8Xm— Amy Powell (@abc7amy) January 6, 2019
Battalion 21 Units conduct swift water rescue spearheaded by @LACOFD USAR Taskforce 103! Firefighters lowered into extremely hazardous flood control channel in City of La Habra saving the life of a man in great danger. Always Stay clear of flood channels during rain storms! pic.twitter.com/RgNMDitTFS— LACoFD PIO (@LACoFDPIO) December 6, 2018
PCH is now closed from Las Posas Rd in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Rd in Malibu until at least Jan. 6 due to mudslides & flooding. Caltrans maintenance crews are on-scene assisting with clean up. Here are some photos from the PCH and Decker Cyn Rd, and PCH @ Yerba Buena Rd. pic.twitter.com/oIS4gbzRhC— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 6, 2019
Due to the continuous rain and danger of sliding boulders, we are working with @LACoPublicWorks to close down Malibu Canyon Rd. Malibu Cyn Rd will be closed at Piuma Rd to southbound traffic #Malibu pic.twitter.com/jeasoN5g1i— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) December 6, 2018
Hail completely covering I-5 in Marysville! Very slick conditions. #wawx @NWSSeattle @ScottSKOMO pic.twitter.com/RPteaM3AXv— Benjamin Jurkovich (@BenjaminJurkovi) January 6, 2019