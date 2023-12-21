PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Newfoundland with powerful blizzard, blowing snow

Attention travellers with plans before Christmas, it looks like you might need to make some adjustments as a strong winter storm is making its way towards the region.

This storm is packing a punch, with the potential to bring 30-60+ cm of snowfall in western Newfoundland, 15-30 cm in central sections, and less than 5 cm in the Avalon area.

Dec 21, 2023: Newfoundland blizzard. 2pm update.

Along with the heavy snow, we can expect powerful winds, with gusts reaching speeds of 50-90+ km/h. As a result, it is strongly advised to avoid traveling in the areas that will be hit the hardest.

Dec. 21, 2023: Newfoundland blizzard winds

However, there is a glimmer of hope as conditions are expected to gradually improve throughout the day on Friday. Stay safe and be sure to stay updated on any further developments.

Below is a selection of how the storm is playing out across the region:

511 Web Cam: Rocky Harbour Route 430

(Courtesy of 511)

WATCH | Do you know about the 4-4-4 rule regarding blizzards?

Click here to view the video