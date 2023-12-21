PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Newfoundland with powerful blizzard, blowing snow
Attention travellers with plans before Christmas, it looks like you might need to make some adjustments as a strong winter storm is making its way towards the region.
This storm is packing a punch, with the potential to bring 30-60+ cm of snowfall in western Newfoundland, 15-30 cm in central sections, and less than 5 cm in the Avalon area.
Along with the heavy snow, we can expect powerful winds, with gusts reaching speeds of 50-90+ km/h. As a result, it is strongly advised to avoid traveling in the areas that will be hit the hardest.
However, there is a glimmer of hope as conditions are expected to gradually improve throughout the day on Friday. Stay safe and be sure to stay updated on any further developments.
Below is a selection of how the storm is playing out across the region:
and to think, it was warm and green yesterday! #nlwx #CornerBrook #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/kheyZoPJ2w
Snow starting to pile up in Gillams already! #NLwx 📸 Joyce Regular Blanchard pic.twitter.com/1hmDa53Ia6
(Courtesy of 511)
Its a whiteout in Deer Lake 😂 #NLwx @EddieSheerr pic.twitter.com/rQt3wCsexF
Webcams across western Newfoundland show the snow is taking over. Travel conditions are going downhill quickly and travel is not recommended in the Bay St. George area per @nl511updates. #nlwx https://t.co/OCFyXpJkD3 pic.twitter.com/Xj4zbXlzXO
TCH East bound...Corner brook/ Deer Lake @ 2:40pm extremely hazardous. Slow going #nltraffic #nlwx pic.twitter.com/IlEhk8m80w
Usually just a slow running brook, St. Mary's brook in Curling pic.twitter.com/s4v0qhYd34
Broadway Corner Brook @noon pic.twitter.com/QzhthfivoS
Transition back to wintry #nlwx underway in northern Newfoundland and southern Labrador after complete loss of snow cover this week.https://t.co/YnY7kFHk4h pic.twitter.com/KwXBfXCDW4
Satellite imagery shows the powerful low off the coast of New Jersey this afternoon. This is going to bring heavy rain to much of NL over the coming days, thanks to a large high offshore. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/UMFzmi2SGS
Heavy rainfall is causing rivers to Swell in the central NL wilderness 🌧️It's Not in danger of flooding but definitely an idea of how much rain is falling here near Millertown where 90mm of rain has fell since Tuesday morning #nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/7o6zSerBqs
Heavy rainfall is causing rivers to Swell in the central NL wilderness 🌧️
