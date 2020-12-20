Photos of Wuhan's vibrant nightlife show the city where the COVID-19 pandemic began is reveling in its newfound freedom

Lindsay Dodgson
Reuters Wuhan party
Reuters

  • People in Wuhan, China, are out in the streets and partying without masks, which makes it look like life is basically back to normal in the city.

  • Wuhan, where the coronavirus is thought to have originated, lifted its lockdown seven months ago.

  • Partygoers are making the most of their freedom, according to a series of photos taken by Aly Song on December 12 and posted by Reuters

  • They are celebrating in large groups without masks, enjoying street food and playing with toy guns, late into the night.

  • "After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I'm living a second life," 29-year-old Zhang Qiong told Reuters.

  • The city was under a 76-day lockdown from January 23 until April 8, and has not had a reported case of COVID-19 since May 10.

  • Meanwhile, other countries such as the UK, US, and Italy face stricter measures and further lockdowns as cases and infection rates soar. 

A woman waits for her friends outside a Wuhan nightclub.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Reuters

Inside, people dance in large crowds.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song. / Reuters

Life is basically back to normal for young people, who are enjoying their freedom.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

They dance and sing among confetti and balloons.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

There hasn't been a reported case of COVID-19 in Wuhan in over seven months, and people are making up for lost time.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Some of the partying erupts into the streets, with people playing with toy guns and dancing in the open air.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Parks are full of people.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Wuhan's streets are lined with food trucks and stalls.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

A woman eats street food.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

There are no restrictions for meeting friends for dinner.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Outside entertainment captures the city's energy, such as this band.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Restaurants and dinner parties are buzzing.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

People can gather indoors without the threat of the coronavirus.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

The typical detritus left after a post-party meal.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

A woman checks her makeup - no longer smudged by a mask - in her phone camera.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

People celebrate a birthday and wipe cake on each other.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Wuhan's streets show the familiar sight of what happens at the end of a night.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

People wait for public transport or stumble home.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Some are helped into taxis.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

Others feel the effects of going too hard too soon.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

A couple hug on the floor outside the club.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

A phone lies on the floor, forgotten by a partygoer who may not notice until morning.

Wuhan partying nightlife
Aly Song / Reuters

    Donald Trump was last night at odds with one of his closest allies, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, over who was responsible for the massive cyber-attack on the US government. While Mr Pompeo fell into line with the consensus that Russia orchestrated the hack, Mr Trump suggested without evidence that China could have been the culprit, adding that it may have also helped rig the election in favour of Joe Biden. Playing down the severity of the attack, the US president wrote: "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). "There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA."