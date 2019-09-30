PHOTOS: Young Venezuelan ballplayers 'wanted to stay' in U.S.

Little League players Adrian Salcedo, 12, left, Ibrahim Ruiz, 13, second from left, and Eduar Pinto, 12, center, talk with teammates prior to training at Cacique Mara stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela. (Photo: Manaure Quintero/Reuters)

MARACAIBO, Venezuela — While playing for Venezuela in baseball's Little League World Series in the United States last month, 12-year-old Adrian Salcedo ate tacos and Chick-fil-A, donned a virtual reality headset to envision himself hitting home runs in big-league ballparks and marveled at the lush grass of the fields.

Now, back at his four-room house in the western city of Maracaibo, hard hit by Venezuela's protracted political and economic crisis, the boy's hopes center on his own version of the American dream.

"I want to make the big leagues and help my mother, so we can buy a house and get away from this," Salcedo said in an interview.

Professional baseball, which is wildly popular in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, has long been viewed as a path out of poverty. And players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba and Puerto Rico make up more than 20 percent of current big-league rosters, according to Major League Baseball (MLB).

Salcedo eats an arepa for breakfast at his home in Maracaibo. (Photo: Manaure Quintero/Reuters) More

But Salcedo said his trip to the United States — whose government is seeking to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro through economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure — highlighted some of the extraordinary challenges he and his teammates face.

"The ballplayers over there [in the U.S.’ are fat, and they're not tired," Salcedo said, alluding to Venezuela's growing problems stemming from malnutrition and hunger.

Kids from other countries he spoke to during the tournament in Williamsport, Pa. —the world's biggest youth baseball event — were aware of the problems facing Venezuela, said Salcedo, a lanky and soft-spoken left fielder.

"They asked us how we put up with all this," he said, referring to Venezuela's increasing state of decay.

Salcedo and 13 other players from Venezuela's Cacique Mara team qualified for the Little League World Series by winning a national championship and then a Latin America-wide tournament in Panama. They went on to beat Australia and Mexico before crashing out of the World Series with a loss to Curaçao.

Little Leaguer Santiago Lopez, 10, practices during an electricity cut at his house in Maracaibo. (Photo: Manaure Quintero/Reuters) More

On their return home late last month, the players were greeted by family members cheering and holding signs at the airport in Maracaibo, Venezuela's second-largest city.

Once the bustling oil capital of the OPEC nation, the city now regularly goes more than eight hours a day without power under a rationing plan that affects everything from running water to internet connectivity.

Many businesses have shut down since a wave of lootings during a prolonged power outage in March, leaving a cityscape marked by boarded-up storefronts and abandoned buildings.

Two days after returning to Maracaibo, Salcedo woke up in the middle of the night after a power outage knocked out his fan, leaving him tossing and turning in the Caribbean heat.

He was so tired the next day that his mother, 44-year-old single homemaker Diana Nunez, had to browbeat him into doing his workout routine, which includes a makeshift weightlifting session with two sand-filled bottles strung to a pole.