PHOTOS: Yugoslavia's brutalist relics fascinate the Instagram generation

Genex Tower, also known as the Western City gate, stands in Belgrade, Serbia. The building consists of two soaring pillars, connected by an aerial bridge. The tower is one of the most significant examples of brutalism, an architectural style popular in the 1950s and 1960s, based on crude, block-like forms cast from concrete. (Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters)

BELGRADE — Genex Tower is unmissable on the highway from the Belgrade airport to the center of the city.

Its two soaring blocks, connected by an aerial bridge and topped with a long-closed rotating restaurant resembling a space capsule, are such an unusual sight, the tower, built in 1977, has become a magnet for tourists despite years of neglect.

The tower is one of the most significant examples of brutalism — an architectural style popular in the 1950s and 1960s, based on crude, block-like forms cast from concrete.

Brutalism was popular throughout what was then the East bloc, but the former Yugoslavia made it its own, seizing on it as a way to forge a visual identity poised between East and West.

A security worker walks inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Interest in the style is soaring — particularly since a 2018 exhibition at New York Cikty's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) called “Concrete Utopia: Architecture in Yugoslavia, 1948-1980.”

"We have dozens of people every week interested in taking our Yugo tour around city landmarks built from the 1950s to 1980s," said Vojin Muncin, manager of the Yugotour sightseeing agency, which guides tourists around the Serbian capital in Yugos, the former Yugoslavia's once ubiquitous car.

"Genex Tower is among the most interesting sights. People see it on their way from the airport, and it immediately draws their attention."

Today one of the pillars is empty, while the other is residential. The rotating restaurant was last open in the 1990s.

Keen to capitalize on the interest, Belgrade authorities are now considering opening parts of another masterpiece of Yugoslav brutalism: the Palata Srbija government building, which is currently only open once a year.

The Museum of Contemporary Art stands in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters)

BUILDING A DREAM

After World War II, socialist Yugoslavia led by Josip Broz Tito set out to reconstruct a land destroyed by fighting. Initially allied to the Soviet Union, Tito broke with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1948.

Residential blocks, hotels, civic centers and monuments made of concrete shot up across the country.

The architecture was supposed to show the power of a state between two worlds — Western democracy and the communist East, looking to forge its own path and create a socialist utopia.

But after Tito died in 1980, and economic crisis took hold, the new elites sought to distance themselves from the socialist regime, including its architecture. In 1991 the series of wars began that led to the collapse of Yugoslavia.

A crystal chandelier hangs beneath a nineteen meter dome weighing more than nine tonnes in Yugoslavia saloon inside the The Palata Srbija building, Belgrade, Serbia. The Palata Srbija building hosted former world leaders. "It is a shame to keep such a master piece away from the eyes of the public," said Sandra Tesla, curator of the building. (Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters)

"Now enough time has passed [since Yugoslavia fell apart] and people have begun to appreciate the architecture of Yugoslavia," said Alan Braun, lecturer at Zagreb University's architecture faculty.

He said the style was oner of a kind because of its visible influence from the West, reflecting Yugoslavia's unique position.