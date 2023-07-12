Port Huron law enforcement is advising residents to avoid the vicinities of 13th and Pearl streets and 16th and Wells streets amid an ongoing investigation into a nearby shooting.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Pearl Street at around 6 p.m., and within the hour, the city's police department posted on social media, alerting residents to a heavy police presence in those areas.

"Arriving on scene, we found one person shot and taken to an area hospital," Kerrigan said.

As of 7:30 p.m., he said police were still in the area "trying to locate suspects, witnesses, and additional information."

In addition to city law enforcement, the Michigan State Police, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, and Marysville Police were also on scene.

In its post, Port Huron Police also advised residents it would update them when the area was safe.

"Please share this information with your friends, family, and neighbors to keep them informed and safe," PHPD said on Facebook. "It is essential that we all work together."

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activities in those areas or who has additional information that might aid authorities is encouraged to call 911.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: PHPD: Avoid area around 13th and Pearl, 16th and Wells amid shooting investigation