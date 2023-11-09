PHPD thanks community for patience during investigation following man's death outside bar

The Port Huron Police Department issued a statement Thursday regarding the in-custody death of a 26-year-old Port Huron man outside a local bar.

"On behalf of the entire Port Huron Police Department, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joshua Conant, who passed away Saturday morning in the 100 block of Michigan Street," the statement from Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said.

Flowers were set out for Joshua Conant on Michigan Ave. outside the Roche Bar Monday.

"We want to thank those who have come forward and provided statements and videos of the incident thus far. The Port Huron Police Department continues to forward all information regarding the incident to the Michigan State Police.

"We appreciate the community's patience as this investigation continues. The Michigan State Police is the lead investigating agency, working diligently to complete a thorough investigation.Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police at (989) 673-2156, the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-2378, or St. Clair County Central Dispatch at (810) 985-8115."

The statement said anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688, emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org, or texted by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and their message/tip to 847411.

"Detectives from the Michigan State Police Third District Special Investigation Section are investigating an in-custody death that occurred near 405 Quay St. at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Nov. 4 at the request of Port Huron Police Department," Spl/Lt. Kim Vetter, Third District public information officer, said in a press release Saturday evening.

"Preliminary investigation indicates Port Huron Police Department officers were dispatched to the area outside Roche Bar for a large fight. While enroute, officers were advised one subject, a 26-year-old Port Huron man, was being detained by bouncers from Roche Bar. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man was unresponsive and immediately began performing life-saving measures while summoning emergency medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later."

Vetter has said once the investigation is complete the report will be sent to the county prosecutor's office.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed said the officer involved is on paid leave per standard protocol.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: PHPD thanks community for patience following man's death outside bar