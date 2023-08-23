PHS evacuated for bomb threat

Aug. 22—911 received an anonymous phone call, a bomb threat at Permian High School. Emergency personnel responded to the campus and initiated emergency protocols.

It was not immediately clear which 911 the call went to. After checking the perimeter of the school, students are being evacuated to the field, a news release said. PHS students will not be dismissed until the situation is resolved and unification with parents can be done in a safe and orderly way. Law enforcement is in the process of clearing the school as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 3:54 p.m., ECISD said in a release that they were going to begin regular dismissal procedures at PHS at 4 p.m.

"There will not be enough time to allow kids back into the building so dismissal will be done from the field. It will likely take alittle bit longer than usual, and we are asking parents, in advance, for patience. Buses will pick up from their normal spot andparents can pick up from their regular location, too," the release said.

This is the second time in two days that Permian has been the center of law enforcement activity. On Monday, all manner of law enforcement came out in force after a call to University of Texas Permian Basin dispatch received a 9-1-1 phone call stating there was an active shooter at Permian High School.

UTPB notified all law enforcement agencies in this area, and all responded to PHS. Upon receiving the call, ECISD police placed the school in lockdown, an emergency response in which all people inside the school take shelter within a locked room and all campus activities stop. All safety procedures were followed and officers were able to clear the school of any threat, deem it safe, and release the lockdown.

Law enforcement confirmed there was no shooter at Permian and there were no shots fired at the school, which was a claim made by the 9-1-1 caller, a news release detailed.

The next steps will include an investigation to attempt to identify the caller who made the false statements.