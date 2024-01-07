Phunny Phorty Phellows take annual Twelfth Night streetcar ride in New Orleans

TechCrunch

For the longest time, Mozilla was synonymous with the Firefox browser, but for the last few years, Mozilla has started to look beyond Firefox, especially as its browser's importance continues to wane. Over the last few years, Mozilla also started making startup investments, including into Mastodon's client Mammoth, for example, and acquired Fakespot, a website and browser extension that helps users identify fake reviews. Indeed, when Mozilla launched its annual report a few weeks ago, it also used that moment to add a number of new members to its board -- the majority of which focus on AI.