PHX Energy Services' (TSE:PHX) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$0.10

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of October to CA$0.10. This takes the dividend yield to 6.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

PHX Energy Services' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, PHX Energy Services' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 69.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.48 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.40. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.8% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that PHX Energy Services has grown earnings per share at 70% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On PHX Energy Services' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think PHX Energy Services' payments are rock solid. While PHX Energy Services is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for PHX Energy Services (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is PHX Energy Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

