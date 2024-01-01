PHX Sky Train will be closed for upgrades and testing. Here's what to know

The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport announced that the PHX Sky Train will be temporarily shut down from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, for system upgrades and testing.

There will be an airport shuttle en route to pick up and drop off passengers every 20 minutes on average, Sky Harbor Airport said. There will be pick-up and drop-off locations at each terminal, the rental car center, the West and East Economy parking lots, the 24th Street light rail station, and the 44th Street light rail station.

Sky Harbor advises travelers plan accordingly.

