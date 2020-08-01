Phyllis Omido: The woman who won $12m fighting lead battery poisoners

After a decade of campaigning, Kenyan environmental activist Phyllis Omido won a court ruling that awarded $12m (£9.2m) to a community poisoned by lead pollution from a nearby factory, as the BBC's Basillioh Mutahi reports.

When, in 2009, Ms Omido explained to her employer that their business of battery recycling could "end up killing" the people living near the plant, she was asked never to talk about it again.

This was the first of many times she was told to be quiet, but she did not do as she was told.

At 31, the business management graduate had just joined Kenya Metal Refineries, a firm in the coastal city of Mombasa which was recycling car batteries to extract the lead.

Toxic fumes

She had been asked to commission an environmental impact assessment, but when she presented the expert's report the company directors did not act on its findings.

The battery melting process emitted both toxic fumes and a discharge that seeped into the neighbouring densely populated Owino Uhuru community. It affected both the air and the water, causing illnesses the residents could not understand.

It also had an impact on the employees.

But at that point in 2009, Ms Omido did not know the extent of the problems - or the level of damage to the environment.

Ms Omido wants the soil around the plant to be cleaned up so that children can play safely

From childhood, she had always loved nature and had wanted to study something to do with the environment at university.

But her guardians in Mombasa - where she had moved after the death of her mother 15 years earlier in western Kenya - urged her to take a course that would enable her to get an office job.

A mystery illness

The problem was that the office job she had taken was with a company that did not seem to care for what she loved.

Despite concerns, Ms Omido continued working for the company and in 2010 her two-year-old son fell ill. He underwent treatments and tests, but he did not get better and the problem could not be identified.

Things got so bad that he was admitted to hospital and it was then that a friend suggested that the child should be tested for lead poisoning.

It turned out he had dangerously high levels of lead in his blood.

Lead poisoning. [ The metal is toxic and can contaminate the soil causing health problems ],[ Blood and kidneys as well as other organs call all be affected ],[ Children are particularly vulnerable to the impact on the brain ],[ Battery recycling, e-waste and paint are among the biggest sources of poisoning ], Source: Source: WHO, Pure Earth, Image: A test tube with a lead test More

The discovery that her son had lead poisoning - perhaps ingested from breastmilk - shocked her.

Ms Omido was angry. She quit her job, while pushing for the company to pay for her son's treatment.

She also had tests done on three other children from the community. Her fears were confirmed.

'You're making it up'

Armed with the test results, Ms Omido started writing to government agencies seeking action to stop the pollution.

They ignored her, she says.

The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) "in fact wrote back to me and said what I was saying was fictitious and they were ready to defend it in a court of law", she told the BBC.

Nema had been partly responsible for licensing the factory in the first place.