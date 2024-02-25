Phyllis VanBuren: Concern for hearts

February is Heart Health Month.

A couple of weeks ago, many celebrated a day dedicated to the heart, to love — cards, flowers, special dinners, chocolate, time with loved ones. For some, it was time for family; for others, it was shared with a special person; yet others suffered alone and depressed.

Among the latter group were those grieving the death of a singular companion, a breakdown in other relationships, the demise of a pet, a financial setback, the loss of employment, etc. The pain they felt was a “broken heart.”

Culture tells us that “love mends a broken heart.” But that may not be the path advised by counselors. Personal losses or romantic breakups are emotional rollercoasters and cause grief with the recognized stages of grief — denial, anger, bargaining, and depression before achieving acceptance and the possibility of “moving on.” Grief leaves a deep imprint — a scar.

Can someone really die from a broken heart? According to the American Heart Association, “Yes!” The “broken heart syndrome” is real.

Symptoms resemble those of a heart attack, and consequently, are frequently misdiagnosed. However, the condition can produce severe, short-term heart muscle failure.

Fortunately, broken heart syndrome is generally treatable, with a complete recovery reported within weeks. Patients are at a low risk for a repeat episode. In rare cases, the initial event may be fatal.

As with a heart attack, patients experience chest pain and shortness of breath, even with no previous history of heart disease. They also report abnormal heartbeats (arrhythmias). If the patients undergo cardiogenic shock, a suddenly weakened heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs and may be fatal if not treated immediately. Cardiogenic shock is the most common cause of death for anyone suffering a heart attack.

Usually, the symptoms of broken heart syndrome occur suddenly following extreme emotional (identified as grief in a previous paragraph) or physical stress.

Physicians distinguish between the two types of events because the EKG results (test of the hearts’ electric activity) differ. With an episode of broken heart syndrome, there are no detected signs of blockage of the coronary arteries, nor do blood tests reveal heart damage. Recovery is much more rapid than for a victim of a heart attack.

What does “recovery” encompass? Are there similarities for a person recovering from an emotionally broken heart or either of the physical cardiac episodes?

The internet provides endless guidelines for people to deal with both emotional and physical damage to the heart. The best advice is to seek professional counsel. To summarize many of the suggestions offered, consider an acrostic poem that includes solid tips for good living.

Hope and healing

Exercise and good nutrition

Assistance from others to share the load

Rest and recovery

Tolerate and forgive — oneself and others

What role does the heart have in the body? It’s in the center of the body and is only about the size of an adult’s clenched fist. It beats 100,000 times per day, making some 4000 contractions per hour. It pumps 1.5 gallons of blood every minute or 2000 gallons per day. Small, strong, crucial.

In addition to those physical attributes, the heart is the center of emotions, such as love, excitement, anxiety, fear, etc. Helen Keller expressed it so simply and yet so profoundly: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” In Proverbs 4:23, God proclaims the heart’s role in our daily life — “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.”

When surgeons must repair the heart, they see RED — the color of the organ, the color of blood flowing through it. That’s how God views all people as well. He looks at the heart — not melanin, not titles earned or bestowed, not social status, not bank accounts nor number of followers on social media. Red is the designated color for February.

This February, in the season of Lent, Christians ponder the sacrificial blood of Christ, the Lamb. On Judgement Day, all believers will stand before God in robes washed white with the blood of the Lamb.

