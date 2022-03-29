Physical blow at Oscars highlights possible local penalties for assault and disorderly conduct charges

Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
·3 min read
In this article:
Social media platforms have been flooded with reaction to actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

After Rock made a joke about Smith's wife (actress Jada Pinkett Smith), Smith was seen walking on stage at the ceremony, slapping Rock on the side of the face, walking off the stage and cursing at Rock.

Smith was not removed from the ceremony, and later won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the 2021 film King Richard.

Rock has reportedly declined to press any charges against Smith.

Some on social media have pondered why Smith was allowed to stay at the ceremony after the incident.

It begs the question: what kind of criminal charges could one expect if a similar incident happened in Burlington?

Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer declined to comment on the Oscars incident, but referred The Hawk Eye to state law and provided context on how current laws are written.

According to Iowa Code Section 708.1, assault is defined as:

"Any act which is intended to cause pain or injury to, or which is intended to result in physical contact which will be insulting or offensive to another, coupled with the apparent ability to execute the act" or "Any act which is intended to place another in fear of immediate physical contact which will be painful, injurious, insulting, or offensive, coupled with the apparent ability to execute the act."

"It encompasses both what was known at common law as assault and battery," Schaefer said of the code. "At common law, an assault was actually a threat to commit a battery. A battery was the actual physical contact. It is considered a specific intent crime."

Assault has different levels depending on the presence and/or significance of injury or if a weapon is displayed.

State law regarding assault also includes a range of circumstances, including incidents of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Possible fines and prison time vary depending on the circumstances.

A "simple assault," where no injuries are sustained and there is no weapon, is considered a simple misdemeanor, which could result in a maximum sentence of 30 days in county jail and a fine ranging from $105 to $855, according to Schaefer.

A "serious assault," in which a bodily injury is inflicted upon a victim, is categorized as a serious misdemeanor and can lead to a maximum sentence of one year in county jail if convicted and a fine between $435 and $2,560.

An "aggravated assault," in which a weapon is used, is considered an aggravated misdemeanor, carrying a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine of between $855 and $8,540.

An assault where a serious injury is inflicted upon a victim is considered a Class D felony, with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and fines between $1,025 and $10,245.

Rock has yet to comment on the incident, but it also begs the question: What would happen to a person if they fought back in a similar situation in Iowa?

According to Iowa Code Section 723.4, anyone engaging in a fight could potentially face disorderly conduct charges, depending upon the circumstances.

"Assault is generally thought of as having a defined perpetrator and a defined victim," Schaefer said. "Disorderly conduct is generally what we refer to as a 'mutual combat' situation where both parties are engaged in what could be considered assaultive behavior but it cannot be ascertained who is the perpetrator and who is the victim."

State law dictates that a person engaged in a fight may be guilty of disorderly conduct when that person “engages in fighting or violent behavior in any public place or in or near any lawful assembly of persons.”

According to Schaefer, disorderly conduct is considered a general intent crime and, generally, must take place in a public place.

Disorderly conduct charges are classified as a simple misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and fines between $105 and $855.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Will Smith, Chris Rock scuffle highlights local laws on assault

