Physical therapist accused of sexual assault during massage at Carrollton hospital

A physical therapist faces a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman who had been in his care in 2019 at a Carrollton hospital, Carrollton police said Thursday.

Earlier this week, a Denton County grand jury indicted David R. Renner, 50, of Frisco, on a charge of sexual assault in the case.

Renner was arrested Wednesday and released on $20,000 bond later that day, according to Denton County jail records.

The alleged incident occurred on Aug. 9, 2019, at what was then Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Carrollton, 4343 N. Josey Lane.

The woman was in the hospital after a hip injury, and Renner, a contract hospital employee, was her physical therapist, Carrollton police said.

The woman reported that Renner sexually assaulted her during what was supposed to be a therapeutic massage session.

Carrollton police noted that Renner has worked at various medical facilities throughout the area.

Anyone with information on any other possible cases involving Renner should call Carrollton police Detective Brandon Bonner at 972-466-4766.