Physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting at least one client, Nevada cops say

A Las Vegas physical therapist was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a client during a session — and now authorities are searching for additional victims, Nevada officials told news outlets.

Brady Powell, 42, a licensed physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance in North Las Vegas, was arrested on Feb. 1 after being accused of sexually assaulting a client during a session, according to a news release by police obtained by FOX 5.

McClatchy News reached out to North Las Vegas police on June 6 for additional information and is awaiting a response.

Powell is accused of rubbing “his crotch against” the victim “during their physical therapy appointments,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On Feb. 14, another victim filed a lawsuit against Powell saying he “inappropriately touched her four separate times and on one occasion exposed his genitals to her,” the outlet reported.

The man was booked into North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on seven counts of open and gross lewdness with additional charges pending, according to KSNV.

The alleged acts occurred between August and November 2022, FOX 5 reported.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Powell’s is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111, outlets reported.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

