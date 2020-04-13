Physical Therapists Offer Free Telehealth to First Responders on the Front Lines of COVID-19

PT for Heroes, a national initiative created by physical therapists to offer free telehealth to the medical heroes working on the front lines of COVID-19, was launched to the public today

ASTORIA, N.Y., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of physical and occupational therapists along with speech pathologists across the nation created a community movement to offer very much needed help and support to doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers fighting on the front lines against coronavirus. PT FOR HEROES (www.ptforheroes.com), a national outreach program initiative by Hands-On Diagnostics, has a mission to help ease the stress and pain of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals on the front lines of COVID-19 with vital, free telehealth physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech pathology services.

"When I hear from my colleague physicians and physical therapists about the endless hours and hard work they put on the front lines fighting COVID-19, I feel that we have an obligation to stand on their side and help them in any possible way," said Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos who spearheaded this movement together with Dr. Kostas Rizopoulos and their team at Hands-On Diagnostics, an organization that helps physical therapists in private practice establish a variety of diagnostic testing in their facilities.

PT FOR HEROES is comprised of hundreds of volunteer private practice owners and physical therapists, occupational and speech therapists, practicing across the United States and offering telehealth, which is remote physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, to doctors, nurses and other health professionals in their state.

These medical heroes are fighting the war against COVID-19 patient by patient and are enduring long, stressful hours in a constant life-and-death battle, sometimes without proper personal protective equipment (PPE). PTs, OTs and SLPs across the nation have signed up and joined PT FOR HEROES and are now inviting their local medical heroes to book remote, free telehealth appointments for therapy.

All doctors, nurses and other health professionals are invited to sign up for free telehealth by signing up at PTforHeroes.com. Once registered, they are immediately sent to a page with participating therapists in their state where they can click to be taken to each practice and book their free telehealth appointment.

There is no fee, no co-payment and this is 100 percent free and donated by each participating provider and private practice.

To join us – or learn more – visit www.PTforHeroes.com.

Press Contact:

Diane Lilli at Diane@HandsonPT.org or call for interviews, photo or video opps at (973) 868-9028

