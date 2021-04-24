Physician charged with sexual battery now hit with lawsuit

Apr. 23—ELKHART — A physician, still facing allegations of groping patients, is now being sued by one of those patients.

The civil suit that was filed Wednesday cites four counts against Dr. Darryl Henry, 51, of Fort Wayne, with accusations that include molesting, intimidating, sexually battering and inflicting severe emotional distress on the patient in May 2019. The suit also accuses Dr. Dorwyn Collier and Windsor Work Care of negligence for employing Henry, while the patient's spouse alleges a loss of affection and companionship.

This case stems from a criminal case that was filed in August 2019 and charges Henry with two Level 6 felony counts of sexual battery. According to those allegations, he inappropriately touched the patient involved in the civil suit during an occupational physical at Windsor Work Care in May 2019. He's also accused of inappropriately touching a second patient several times and making a suggestive statement during an exam through Windsor Work Care in Elkhart.

Henry's scheduled to stand trial in the criminal case beginning June 8 in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.

The civil suit, meanwhile, was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2. According to the counts against Henry in this case, he allegedly used his position to inappropriately touch and fondle the patient, trapped the patient with an intent to molest and inflicted "severe emotional distress."

The count against Collier and Windsor Work Care alleges the clinic negligently hired and supervised Henry and is responsible for his actions.

"Defendants knew or should have known ... Henry had engaged in unlawful sexually related conduct and violence against women in the past, and/or was continuing to engage in such conduct. Defendants had a duty to disclose these facts to Plaintiff, but negligently and/or intentionally suppressed, concealed or failed to disclose this information," the civil suit states.

As the lawsuit accuses the clinic of hiding information about Henry's past alleged misconduct from the patient, the document doesn't go into any detail about any past charges or criminal cases against Henry. Court information shows Henry was charged in a domestic battery case in Allen County in 2013.

The civil suit seeks financial compensation for the patient from Henry, Collier and Windsor Work Care.

Indiana Medical Licensing Board information shows Henry's license remains under emergency suspension.

