Physician convicted of illegally prescribing opioids says the DEA has turned doctoring into ‘another aspect of the war on drugs’

John Keilman, Chicago Tribune
·8 min read

CHICAGO — As the nation grapples with a record number of overdose deaths, it might not seem like the ideal time for a physician convicted of illegally prescribing opioids to push for liberalized drug laws.

Dr. Jay Joshi is taking his shot anyway.

Joshi, 37, who lives in Chicago’s western suburbs but practices in northern Indiana (and is not to be confused with a pain doctor of the same name who works out of Vernon Hills), served 11 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose.

Prosecutors said Joshi gave an undercover agent prescriptions for 246 hydrocodone tablets over four visits without performing a proper exam or seeking the man’s medical records. Though he expressed regret at sentencing, Joshi now says his guilty plea was a mistake, and that his prosecution was the product of government hysteria over opioid painkillers.

“If you want to question my decision-making, then let’s work together to create guidelines and optimize decision-making,” he said in a recent interview. “But to state that a (medical) decision you may not agree with is a criminal decision is, I believe, a step too far.”

Indiscriminate prescribing is often viewed as a main cause of the opioid epidemic. Just this month, the nation’s attorneys general announced a $26 billion deal with pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three drug distributors, all accused of enabling the misuse of addictive painkillers.

But there is a growing sentiment among critics that the pendulum has swung to a dangerous extreme. They say federal prosecutors and the Drug Enforcement Administration have frightened doctors away from making legitimate opioid prescriptions, subjecting patients to needless suffering and prompting some to seek dangerous alternatives.

“Every time a doctor is prosecuted and the prosecution is prominently announced, the DEA is saying: ‘We’re going to get you and we don’t care how long it takes; we’ll put your (behind) in prison if you continue prescribing and we don’t care if the science disagrees,’” said patient advocate Richard Lawhern.

The DEA grants licenses that allow doctors to prescribe controlled substances, and Joshi is circulating a petition that aims to restrict its oversight (he made a similar argument in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland). He argues the agency has abused its authority and doesn’t have the medical expertise to make appropriate decisions.

That might sound self-serving given the loss of his own DEA license. But Joshi, who has returned to practice in Merrillville under the supervision of another physician, said law enforcement shouldn’t second-guess doctors.

“They’re co-opting the patient-physician encounter as another aspect of the war on drugs,” he said. “They’re using the Controlled Substances Act, which is the same law used to restrict illicit drug transactions, and applying it to health care.”

Investigation begins

Joshi grew up in the Chicago suburbs, and after medical school established a practice in Munster called Prestige Clinics. Many of his 1,500 or so patients had issues related to pain, he said, but he was well aware of the potential danger of opioids: one of his specialties was treating drug addiction.

His trouble began when Munster police received an anonymous complaint about suspicious people patronizing the clinic. The DEA got involved and found that Joshi’s small practice was among the state’s top opioid prescribers (Joshi disputes that, saying an employee was forging prescriptions behind his back).

In 2017, according to court documents, an undercover federal agent posing as a truck driver came to the clinic complaining of leg pain and asked for Vicodin, a brand of hydrocodone.

Prosecutors said the agent purposefully modeled drug-seeking behavior, and that Joshi did only a cursory exam before agreeing to prescribe 60 tablets. He wrote similar prescriptions for the man three more times before he was arrested.

Joshi said in a court filing that he tried to cut the risk of abuse by ensuring the man wasn’t getting the medication from other doctors, and by giving him a coupon for Suboxone, a medication used to curb opioid craving.

He also said he relied on “rapport” to discern whether the man might misuse the tablets.

“More than any imaging test, any physical exam, any urine drug screen, any evaluation of a prescriber database, trust is the biggest determining factor as to whether a patient will abuse opioids,” he wrote.

Dr. Andrew Kolodny of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing, a group that promotes what it calls cautious use of the medication, said that rationale makes little sense.

“Rapport isn’t relevant,” he said. “What’s relevant, when prescribing a treatment with serious risks, is to make sure that in your patient, the benefits of the treatment outweighs those risks.”

Joshi’s reasoning wasn’t much help in his legal case. At sentencing, the judge said it was clear Joshi wrote opioid prescriptions for someone who “absolutely did not need that.”

Plunging prescriptions

But a counterargument to stingy opioid prescribing has grown in recent years, contending that pain patients are being hurt by doctors scared of federal heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opioid prescriptions, which peaked at 255 million in 2012, have since dropped by more than 100 million.

Some critics attribute the plunge to the CDC itself, which in 2016 published guidance saying doctors should avoid prescribing large doses to chronic pain patients. Many doctors took that as a warning and stopped prescribing the drugs entirely, said patient advocate Claudia Merandi, who has joined Joshi in his petition effort.

She said she has heard from many desperate patients whose pain is no longer under control. Some, she said, have sought relief via fentanyl-tainted street drugs, which were responsible for most of the record 93,000 fatal overdoses last year.

“Doctors are afraid to speak out,” Merandi said. “The CDC guidelines are a million percent responsible for doctors being targeted, a million percent responsible for the fentanyl overdoes and a million percent responsible for pain patients’ suffering.”

The CDC is now reconsidering those guidelines. At a hearing July 16, some doctors endorsed keeping a strict stance while pain patients appealed for a new approach.

“Our conversation has gone from the best types of treatments to what our suicide plan is like when we are untreated,” one said. “The situation is desperate.”

Austin Wynn has a different perspective. The Munster-based founder of Never Alone Recovery, which connects patients with rehab centers, said that when he was a teen, he received liquid hydrocodone following sinus surgery and “conned” doctors into giving him more. He said that eventually led to a heroin addiction, from which he has recovered.

Though he doesn’t know Joshi, he said his own experience taught him that doctors should be skeptical and strict when it comes to opioids.

“That errant prescription that maybe shouldn’t have been written can rip a family apart,” he said.

A new quest

Joshi pleaded guilty in 2018, but before he was sentenced, he was sued by the pain doctor who shares his name; the other Dr. Jay Joshi alleged his practice suffered when patients confused him for his Indiana counterpart. According to court records, the physicians agreed last year to dismiss the case.

That has freed the Indiana-based Joshi to focus on his new quest. His petition, which has more than 3,500 signatures, aims to limit the DEA’s regulatory power over opioid prescriptions, alleging the agency is engaged in a “war against physicians who prescribe (the medication).”

Asked for comment, the DEA did not address the petition but defended its role in overseeing the prescriptions, saying it is charged with protecting public health and safety.

Joshi’s suspended DEA license means he can prescribe neither opioid painkillers nor Suboxone, but the Indiana Medical Licensing Board has otherwise allowed him to resume practicing on a probationary basis. A supervising doctor must review all aspects of his practice for at least one year.

One longtime patient, John Wielogourski, a retired well driller, has followed Joshi to his new office. He said the doctor got a raw deal from the government.

“He does everything by the book,” Wielogourski said. “He was not just handing (opioids) out. He’s a good doctor, I don’t give a (hoot) what anybody says.”

Joshi said he’s optimistic he’ll get his controlled substance license back, which would allow him to prescribe a full range of medications. Asked whether his campaign against the DEA might endanger that goal, he said he’s willing to take the risk.

“Other physician colleagues have warned me about that,” he said. “(They say) just lay low and try to get back on your feet. I’m choosing to talk about the issue. I’m choosing to create awareness about it, because I feel passionate enough that whatever (consequences) come to me, it’s less than the broader benefit that would come from speaking out.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian hoteliers test clout in lawsuits against big chains

    Hotel owner Vimal Patel has traced a familiar path to success in the U.S. hospitality industry. Patel is part of the Indian diaspora, which owns a sizeable share of the hotels and motels in the country. Now he’s spearheading a legal fight that reflects the growing clout and confidence of Indian Americans in the hospitality sector — and the toll of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses.

  • Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage Set for Knotfest Los Angeles

    Fever 333, Code Orange, and the Cherry Bombs will also appear at the autumn event

  • England ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from US, EU

    Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England without quarantining starting next week, the U.K. government said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain’s ailing travel industry. The British government said people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs for the European Union and several other countries, will be able to take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days. Visitors from France will continue to face quarantine when arriving in England.

  • Leftist political novice to be sworn in as Peru's president

    Pedro Castillo, a leftist political novice who has promised to be a champion of his country’s poor, on Wednesday will be sworn in as Peru’s president. The rural teacher who has never held political office before will assume office less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election. Castillo, who up until days ago lived with his family in an adobe home deep in the Andes, will face a deeply divided Congress that will make it extremely challenging for him to fulfill his ill-defined campaign promises to aid the poor, who are now estimated to make up about a third of the country’s population.

  • The first NHL openly gay player opens up about his decision to come out

    Nashville Predators’ Luke Prokop on what it means to be the first NHL player to publicly come out and how he wants to live more authentically.

  • ICE Has Arrested Hundreds of Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders Since June: Report

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have arrested 302 illegal immigrant sex offenders since June, according to a new report.

  • Secret Celebrity Renovation - Eve (Sneak Peek 3)

    GRAMMY Award-winning artist Eve returns to Philadelphia to help update the classic row house she grew up in and that her role-model mother, Julie, still calls home. Also, host Nischelle Turner takes Eve on a trip down memory lane when they visit the middle school where she formed a girl group and one of her early recording studios, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, Friday, July 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Nischelle Turner hosts.

  • Remington: US gunmaker offers $33m to Sandy Hook shooting victims

    Victims' families from Sandy Hook elementary school sued Remington for the sale of the rifle.

  • 'Fuller House' Fans Are Suspicious After Seeing Candace Cameron Bure’s New Instagram

    What does it mean?!

  • This Family Is Leaving Texas Because of Anti-Trans Bills

    Courtesy Camille ReyLeon Rey, a transgender boy from Texas, has a farewell message for Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican legislators seeking to pass a raft of bans and restrictions aimed at trans youth in the state. “If these laws were passed before I came out as transgender, I probably would not love myself and might not be alive,” Leon told The Daily Beast, via his mother Camille. “Sometimes, when people don’t love themselves, they kill themselves.”Leon is determined to live a happy, full

  • The Rarest Supercars in the World

    The term "rare cars" is about as loaded as a $4 million Lamborghini Veneno. Is it the low number of a particular model produced that makes a car rare? Or is it the price tag? Check Out: The Coolest...

  • 5 Possible Reasons You Have Swollen Lymph Nodes, According to a Doctor

    Enlarged glands mean your body is fighting off something, but how can you tell if it’s mild or serious?

  • 16-year-old prodigy Alexa Pano is entering next month’s LPGA Tour Q-School

    Alexa Pano made a bunch of birdies Tuesday at the 45th Girls Junior PGA Championship - and some news after the round. After shooting a 7-under 66 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to take a two-shot lead, the 16-year-old Pano said she ...

  • We're in a Water Crisis. We Need to Act Like It

    Back in 2012, the intelligence community prepared a report on global water security, forecasting that within a decade water shortages and floods in many countries would “risk instability and state failure, increase regional tensions, and distract them from working with the United States.” The same report predicted that before 2040, the world’s demand for fresh water would not keep up with the supply, unless we managed our water far better than we do today. It’s clear from this example and too many others that water shortages and mega storms fueled by climate change are already endangering peace and prosperity in different parts of the world.

  • Iran's supreme leader criticizes US as nuclear talks stalled

    Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday called the U.S. "stubborn" in stalled nuclear talks in Vienna for discussing Tehran’s missiles and regional influence, likely signaling more trouble ahead for the negotiations. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s remarks come as his hard-line protege, President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, is poised to be sworn in next week as the head of the country’s civilian government.

  • Tilray revenue disappoints as Canada lockdowns dent cannabis demand

    The Canadian province of Ontario, the country's most populous, was under lockdown for more than a month since early April when a third wave of the coronavirus threatened to overwhelm hospital capacity. Tilray and Canadian pot producer Aphria Inc combined last month in a reverse merger to create the world's largest cannabis producer by sales and expand further in the United States. Chief Executive Officer Irwin Simon said the company had saved about $35 million in costs from the deal and was on track to save $80 million over the next 16 months by doing away with office spaces, redundant senior positions as well as lower shipping costs and better packaging deals.

  • Experts Slam Biden’s ‘Unconvincing’ Push for Vaccine Mandate

    Jim Watson/GettyThe White House is set to announce the largest vaccine mandate in modern history in the coming days in response to growing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the latest and most abrupt change in a pandemic response strategy that has yet to get the virus under control.Federal workers and contractors will soon be required to prove that they are fully vaccinated, or will otherwise be required to wear masks and undergo routine COVID-19 testing, according to a source familiar

  • TikTok creators exposed LGBTQ athletes using Grindr in Tokyo's Olympic Village, endangering them around the world

    Social media creators used the dating app's "explore" feature to find users in the Olympic Village. It could out athletes from intolerant countries.

  • US, Mexico seek wins to book rematch in Gold Cup final

    Defending champion Mexico and host United States will attempt to advance to the Gold Cup football finals with triumphs in Texas on Thursday.

  • Idaho rescuers search for missing child in Fruitland. Here’s what to do if you see him

    Michael Joseph Vaughn is described as 43 inches tall and around 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.