Physicians Immediate Care to Implement COVID-19 Molecular Point-of-Care Testing Using Abbott's ID NOW Instrument

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Immediate Care is the largest urgent care company in Illinois, with a significant presence also in Indiana, that is leading the way for patient safety and innovative care during the COVID-19 crisis. To prevent exposure to the virus for patients, providers, and clinic teams, the company rapidly rolled out Curbside Care chainwide. Curbside Care allows patients to receive enhanced screening for potential COVID-19 symptoms at the front entrance before they enter the clinic. A patient that passes screening is examined in the clinic, and a patient that fails screening is seen in their vehicle. Now, in conjunction with their safe treatment protocols across all types of visits, (urgent care, occupational health, and physical therapy), Physicians Immediate Care is the first urgent care in Illinois to deploy Abbott's breakthrough rapid COVID-19 test. Abbott's rapid COVID-19 molecular point-of-care test runs on the company's ID NOW platform and can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes. This breakthrough test enables Physicians Immediate Care to perform accurate testing in its convenient urgent care clinics, outside of hospitals and their over-burdened emergency rooms.

Physicians Immediate Care will begin testing patients within the week, starting with symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders with exposure. The next priority will be patients that are at the highest risk, including those over 65 years of age with COVID-19 symptoms. Physicians Immediate Care has been a partner with Abbott for several years, using the company's ID NOW platform to test for influenza, strep, and RSV. During the most recent flu season, Physicians Immediate Care performed over 40,000 rapid flu tests using the ID NOW technology. That experience enables Physicians Immediate Care to start testing immediately for COVID-19 in its clinics.

"At Physicians Immediate Care, our purpose is remarkable care you can count on, when and where you need it. This breakthrough technology from Abbott fits perfectly with our mission to provide safe, high-quality care and almost immediate test results directly to the community through our convenient locations and outstanding clinical staff," said Stan Blaylock, CEO of Physicians Immediate Care. "Working with Abbott and our other strategic partners, our team is ready and well-equipped to take the battle against COVID-19 to the next level."

Physicians Immediate Care, also known as Physicians Urgent Care, is the Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with over 40 locations in Illinois and Indiana. For more than 30 years, the company has provided affordable, convenient medical care to millions of patients. Physicians Immediate Care is dedicated to building healthy communities and reducing emergency room utilization by providing remarkable care you can count on, when and where you need it. Through its network of urgent care clinics (over half of which are partnered with health systems), the company is fully equipped to provide x-rays, lab testing, medical exams, minor procedures and treatments for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Its clinics offer convenient hours and accept patients who either walk-in or self-schedule same-day appointments through its Urgent Care Pass application. For locations and services, go to visitphysicians.com.

