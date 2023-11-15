New physicians join medical group

Nov. 15—Board-certified rheumatologist Kurt Blake, MD, has joined Cullman Regional Medical Group. Blake attended medical school at the University of West Indies, followed by his residency at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and fellowship at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Blake provides care for the following: Rheumatoid arthritis, SLE, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, Sjogren's Syndrome, scleroderma, myositis, mixed connective tissue disease, sarcoidosis, vasculitis, adult-onset still's disease, ankylosing spondylitis, gout, raynaud's syndrome, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Starting Nov. 20, Blake will care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group Rheumatology Clinic at 1948 AL-157, Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450.

Board-certified allergist and immunologist Joseph P. Forester, DO, has also joined the Medical Group. Forester, a native of Haleyville, Ala., has decided to make North Alabama his home after serving 24 years in the United States Air Force. He is joined by his wife, Patsy, and their six children.

Forester attended medical school at the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Mo. He completed his residency in pediatrics and fellowship in adult and pediatric allergy and immunology at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium at Lackland Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

During his military career, Forester commanded more than 130 personnel in a diverse and multi-specialty medical flight and served as Chief Medical Officer at the Air Force's third-largest hospital. For the last 12 years of his service, he held the position of Chief of Allergy and Immunology at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida, retiring at the rank of Colonel.

Forester is a Fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and has served on its Board of Regents for the past three years. He has multiple publications in the fields of allergy and immunology and medical education.

Forester specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all forms of allergic disorders, asthma and primary immunodeficiencies for patients of all ages and provides care for the following: Seasonal allergies/hay fever, asthma, pet/animal allergy, food allergy, bee sting/insect allergy, penicillin allergy, chronic hives, atopic dermatitis/eczema and anaphylaxis.

Starting Nov. 20, Forester will care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group Allergy, Asthma & Immunology at 1948 AL-157, Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450..