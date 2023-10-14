Physician's office employee accused of embezzling funds

Oct. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — A 37-year-old Traverse City woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzling about $13,000 from a doctor's office.

Katherine McEachran was arraigned Tuesday at the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on four counts of illegal use of a financial transaction device without consent, according to court records.

These charges came after a lengthy Michigan State Police investigation that started at the end of August.

An MSP detective first investigated a credit card fraud complaint at a physician's office in Traverse City that month, according to Sgt. Ashley Miller.

"The victims reported numerous fraudulent transactions on their personal and company credit cards," she said in a release.

McEachran was working at the office when she obtained physicians' credit card information while they were seeing patients, according to police.

She turned herself in after speaking with police officers.

Her next court date will be a probable cause hearing on Oct. 20.