The physics behind a rugby ball

The 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival at the Beijing Olympics and was taken to isolate, where she would need several tests before she would be allowed to enter the Olympic Village.After a negative test she thought she would be allowed to head to Yanqing, she said in the Instagram post, but the ambulance she boarded took her to another facility where she faced seven days of isolation.When Belgian Olympic officials and the International Olympic Committee learned of Meylemans's situation, they then intervened to help have her moved to a site in the Olympic Village, the IOC said in statement.In an update posted late on Wednesday (February 2), Meylemans said she was moved to an isolation wing inside one of the Olympic villages.IOC spokesman Christian Klaue said on Twitter he was relieved Meylemans was now in the Village and that he was glad "all the efforts led to the successful resolution of this situation."