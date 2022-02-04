The physics behind a rugby ball
A rugby ball is oval-shaped and so behaves in a very unpredictable way. Easy to hold against the body and throw to a teammate, the ball follows a specific trajectory at several key moments in the game. VIDEOGRAPHIC
A rugby ball is oval-shaped and so behaves in a very unpredictable way. Easy to hold against the body and throw to a teammate, the ball follows a specific trajectory at several key moments in the game. VIDEOGRAPHIC
As part of her new patronage, Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge) joined a rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium. See the new photos of Kate Middleton
After skipping the Super Bowl last year, Budweiser is back with its ad for 2022, "A Clydesdale's Journey," a reminder of the American spirit.
After pivoting last year from its warm, fuzzy Clydesdales Super Bowl commercials popular for much of the past quarter century , Budweiser this year is celebrating the American Dream, telling the sto…
On Wednesday, Washington’s National Football League (NFL) Team announced its new team name as the Commanders. The announcement was made exclusively on the Today Show, after weeks of speculation. The announcement was met with varying responses from leaders across Indian Country.
Put this one on your radar...
he Commanders era has begun in Washington D.C. Here are three new uniforms and logo iterations fans will see on the field next season.
After leaving the Dancing With the Stars tour, Artem Chigvintsev is revealing the cause of his health issues. See his full recovery update to find out how he's doing today.
After a one-year absence from the Super Bowl commercial game, Budweiser returns with another inspiring story featuring its Clydesdales.
Jackson's almost 15-minute interview (included here) seeks to clarify what he experienced in Cleveland but does not seem to include the claim of "bonuses to tank"
The Chiefs star later showed off a Cheetah coat for the best catch competition.
After shooting an opening-round 73, Bryson DeChambeau has WD'd from the Asian Tour event.
In case you missed it, we finally have word on Sevyn Banks' plans for the future. #GoBucks
Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.
The 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival at the Beijing Olympics and was taken to isolate, where she would need several tests before she would be allowed to enter the Olympic Village.After a negative test she thought she would be allowed to head to Yanqing, she said in the Instagram post, but the ambulance she boarded took her to another facility where she faced seven days of isolation.When Belgian Olympic officials and the International Olympic Committee learned of Meylemans's situation, they then intervened to help have her moved to a site in the Olympic Village, the IOC said in statement.In an update posted late on Wednesday (February 2), Meylemans said she was moved to an isolation wing inside one of the Olympic villages.IOC spokesman Christian Klaue said on Twitter he was relieved Meylemans was now in the Village and that he was glad "all the efforts led to the successful resolution of this situation."
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
With a spinning lacrosse-style shootout goal Monday, 10-year-old Cooper Dennie found himself at the center of a viral video — and on SportsCenter.
According to Mike Garofolo, at least one candidate didn't feel comfortable answering questions about Baalke directly and honestly.
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olymipcs are underway -- even if the opening ceremony won't take place for another day. Here's the latest.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
In letter to school and Ivy League, teammates say if Lia Thomas were allowed to compete she could break "Penn, Ivy, and NCAA Women’s Swimming records.'