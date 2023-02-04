Physics of poo: Why it takes you and an elephant the same amount of time

112
David Hu, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Biology, Adjunct Associate Professor of Physics, Georgia Institute of Technology and Patricia Yang, Ph.D. Student in Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
·5 min read
Defecation duration is surprisingly similar throughout the mammal world. <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/almost-done-pooping-african-bush-elephant-417852799" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elephant image via www.shutterstock.com." class="link ">Elephant image via www.shutterstock.com.</a>
Defecation duration is surprisingly similar throughout the mammal world. Elephant image via www.shutterstock.com.

The ancient Chinese practiced copromancy, the diagnosis of health based on the shape, size and texture of feces. So did the Egyptians, the Greeks and nearly every ancient culture. Even today, your doctor may ask when you last had a bowel movement and to describe it in exquisite detail.

Sure, it’s uncomfortable to talk about. But that’s where science comes in, because what we don’t like to discuss can still cause harm. Irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, gastrointestinal infections and other poop-related ailments cost Americans billions of dollars annually.

But trying to stem these problems was not our main motivation for trying to figure out some of the physics of defecation. It was something else, much more sinister.

From personal observation, into the lab

When parenthood hits, it hits hard. One of us is a working dad who survived by learning a new set of skills, one of which was fecal analysis. Years of diaper changes and then potty training turned me from a poo-analysis novice to a wizened connoisseur. My life passes by in a series of images: hard feces pellets like peas to long feces like a smooth snake to a puddle of brown water.

Unlike the ancients, we didn’t believe that we could predict the future from children’s stool. But we did think it was worth trying to understand where all these shapes come from. Having a laboratory to answer questions about the everyday world is one of the distinct pleasures of being a scientist.

As fluid dynamicists, we joined forces with colorectal surgeon Daniel Chu, and two stalwart undergraduates, Candice Kaminski and Morgan LaMarca, who filmed defecation and hand-picked feces from 34 mammalian species at Zoo Atlanta in order to measure their density and viscosity.

We learned that most elephants and other herbivores create “floaters” while most tigers and other carnivores create “sinkers.” Inadvertently, we also ranked feces from most to least smelly, starting with tiger and rhino and going all the way to panda. The zoo’s variety of animals provided us with a range of fecal sizes and shapes that served as independent pieces of evidence to validate our mathematical model of the duration of defecation.

We also placed the feces in a device called a “rheometer,” a precision blender that can measure the properties of liquid-like and solid-like materials such as chocolate and shampoo. Our lab shares two rheometers with Georgia Tech physicist Alberto Fernandez-Nieves. We have since categorized the rheometers as the “clean rheometer” and the “David Hu rheometer” – which has seen its fair share of frog saliva, mucus and feces.

The secret to the speed

What else did we learn? Bigger animals have longer feces. And bigger animals also defecate at higher speed. For instance, an elephant defecates at a speed of six centimeters per second, nearly six times as fast as a dog. The speed of defecation for humans is in between: two centimeters per second.

The relationship between body mass M and defecation time. Symbols represent experimental measurements; dashed line represents best fit to the data; solid line represents the theoretical prediction. Yang et al, DOI: 10.1039/C6SM02795D, <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY-ND" class="link ">CC BY-ND</a>
The relationship between body mass M and defecation time. Symbols represent experimental measurements; dashed line represents best fit to the data; solid line represents the theoretical prediction. Yang et al, DOI: 10.1039/C6SM02795D, CC BY-ND

Together, this meant that defecation duration is constant across many animal species – around 12 seconds (plus or minus 7 seconds) – even though the volume varies greatly. Assuming a bell curve distribution, 66 percent of animals take between 5 and 19 seconds to defecate. It’s a surprisingly small range, given that elephant feces have a volume of 20 liters, nearly a thousand times more than a dog’s, at 10 milliliters. How can big animals defecate at such high speed?

Mucus on the surface of rat feces shines at t = 0 and evaporates in less than 30 seconds. Yang et al, DOI: 10.1039/C6SM02795D, <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY-ND" class="link ">CC BY-ND</a>
Mucus on the surface of rat feces shines at t = 0 and evaporates in less than 30 seconds. Yang et al, DOI: 10.1039/C6SM02795D, CC BY-ND

The answer, we found, was in the properties of an ultra-thin layer of mucus lining the walls of the large intestine. The mucus layer is as thin as human hair, so thin that we could measure it only by weighing feces as the mucus evaporated. Despite being thin, the mucus is very slippery, more than 100 times less viscous than feces.

During defecation, feces moves like a solid plug. Therefore, in ideal conditions, the combined length and diameter of feces is simply determined by the shape of one’s rectum and large intestine. One of the big findings of our study was that feces extend halfway up the length of the colon from the rectum.

A unified theory of pooping

Putting the length of feces together with the properties of mucus, we now have a cohesive physics story for how defecation happens. Bigger animals have longer feces, but also thicker mucus, enabling them to achieve high speeds with the same pressure. Without this mucus layer, defecation might not be possible. Alterations in mucus can contribute to several ailments, including chronic constipation and even infections by bacteria such as C. difficile in the gastrointestinal tract.

Beyond simply following our scientific curiosity, our measurements of feces have also had some practical applications. Our defecation data helped us design an adult diaper for astronauts. Astronauts want to stay in space suits for seven days, but are limited by their diapers. Taking advantage of the viscosity of feces, we designed a diaper that segregates the feces away from direct contact with skin. It was a semifinalist in the NASA Space Poop Challenge in 2017.

It just shows that physics and mathematics can be used everywhere, even in your toilet bowl.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. The Conversation is trustworthy news from experts. Try our free newsletters.

Read more:

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • Famine, subjugation and nuclear fallout: How Soviet experience helped sow resentment among Ukrainians toward Russia

    A statue commemorating the Ukrainian famine, in which millions died. Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine and Russia share a great deal in the way of history and culture – indeed for long periods in the past, the neighboring countries were part of larger empires encompassing both territories. But that history – especially during the Soviet period from 1922 to 1991, in which Ukraine was absorbed into the communist bloc – has also bred resentment. Opinions of the mer

  • Trump 2016 Campaign Paying $450,000 To Settle Suit Over Nondisclosure Agreement

    The deal will also negate hundreds of other campaign NDAs ruled "unduly burdensome."

  • Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms

    The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • Ukraine war latest: Bakhmut ‘increasingly isolated’ as Russia appears to make progress on encircling the city

    Key developments on Feb.

  • New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police

    The New York City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and arson for her alleged involvement in a deadly fire in the Bronx last week.

  • Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA

    Iran's supreme leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest. However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran. State news agency IRNA said those accused of "corruption on earth" - a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed - would also not be pardoned.

  • Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissions

    Bendable concrete created at the University of Michigan allows for thinner structures with less need for steel reinforcement. Joseph Xu/University of Michigan College of EngineeringOne of the big contributors to climate change is right beneath your feet, and transforming it could be a powerful solution for keeping greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. The production of cement, the binding element in concrete, accounted for 7% of total global carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Concrete is one of

  • The Royal Family Is Apparently Giving Prince Harry “Incentives” to Attend King Charles’ Coronation

    Even Prince William is willing to work to get his brother to the ceremony.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • Chinese spy balloon over the US: An aerospace expert explains how the balloons work and what they can see

    A Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace before it was shot down by the U.S. military. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThe U.S. military shot down what U.S. officials called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, 2023. Officials said that the U.S. Navy planned to recover the debris, which is in shallow water. The U.S. and Canada tracked the balloon as it crossed the Aleutian Islands, passed over Western Canada and entered U.S. airspace over Idah

  • What is biblical inerrancy? A New Testament scholar explains

    Many prominent Christians believe in inerrancy, or that the Bible is without error. Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesIn his farewell address at the 2021 Southern Baptist Convention, outgoing president J.D. Greear acknowledged the internal disputes but assured attendees that the Baptist faith continues to affirm “those doctrines most contested in our culture,” such as “the authority, and the inerrancy, and the sufficiency of scripture.” Recently, other prominent Christians have toute

  • Biden Administration Announces New $2.2 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine

    The U.S. has sent over $27 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine since the Russian ‘special military operation’ began last year.

  • Russian Mercenary Who Brandished Ukrainian Skull Shot ‘Execution-Style’: Reports

    TwitterA high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Ru

  • 171 Republican lawmakers join effort to stop student loan forgiveness program

    One hundred and twenty-eight House Republicans and nearly all Republican senators on Friday filed amicus briefs with the Supreme Court opposing the Biden administration's federal student debt cancellation plan, which has been halted as tens of millions of Americans await the justices' ruling on its legality. While White House officials have been adamant that the president is within his authority to wipe out hundreds of billions in government-backed loans to provide "breathing room to tens of millions of working families," Republicans challenging it take the opposite view. The forgiveness plan that could relieve up to $20,000 for eligible loan recipients is an unconstitutional breach of the separation of powers and a violation of the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES Act), according to the House GOP brief.

  • When in Rome: Millennials are choosing to ‘maximize their 20s’ while minimizing their savings — but could it leave them living a Spartan life in their later years?

    You may only live once — but make sure you stay on top of your financial planning too.

  • Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

    A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. Rescue workers and residents using flashlights were searching through piles of tangled metal and concrete rubble in one of the stricken cities. Along with several cities, the area is home to home to millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country’s long-running civil war.

  • DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.

    Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor and a potential Republican presidential prospect, says he wants to mandate a “core curriculum” in public universities as a way to ensure young Floridians are grounded in Western civilization. To the nation’s higher education leaders, that idea is political kryptonite. Proponents of the core curriculum say every student should emerge from…

  • WSJ Opinion: Hunter Biden Goes on Offense

    Journal Editorial Report: And Ron DeSantis takes on woke curriculums. Images: AP Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Democrats Becoming ‘Majority-Minority Party’ Led by College-Educated Whites: Report

    A new report published by the Manhattan Institute argues that the Democratic Party is increasingly dominated by college-educated Whites and non-college-educated nonwhites.