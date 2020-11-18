PhytoSciences Ghana Increases Client Resources through an Exclusive Agreement with PLD Pharm

ACCRA, Ghana, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phytosciences Ghana Limited, a cannabis consulting firm, announced today that the company has secured exclusivity to Switzerland-based consulting firm PLD Pharm’s licensed network of over 200 pharmaceutical consultants and cannabis industry experts.



“We are pleased to offer exclusivity to support PGH in the Ghana market," said Liam Aerni, spokesman for PLD Pharm. “We are confident that our team of experts in cannabis, pharmaceutical, and biotech, as well as financial investments and academia will bring tremendous value to PGH and their efforts to support Ghana in the development of a regulated cannabis market.“

PLD Pharm ensures due diligence surrounding intellectual property, pre-clinical and clinical development, regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and commercial and medical initiatives. Their in-depth knowledge spans corporate and portfolio strategies, feasibility assessments, opportunity mapping, the development of new product strategies, and process implementation.

“Access to PLD Pharm’s resources will be valuable to our clients in Ghana,” said the managing director of Phytosciences Consultants, Dr. Pritesh Kumar. “Their network of advisors has experience working with companies of all sizes, from established brands to start-ups like those in Ghana’s still emerging market. As cannabis is increasingly legalized and regulations established, the specialization PLD Pharm offers will help us connect our Ghana clients with even more resources for the most tailored and targeted approach to their market.”

PLD Pharm offers access to one of the largest networks of cannabis companies, fully reviewed and approved by their core team of scientists, pharmaceutical executives, chemists, medical experts, and former drug developers with regulatory expertise. Their educational and professional backgrounds cover all areas of life science with extensive experience guiding products through regulatory processes.

About PLD Pharm Limited

PLD Pharm is a Switzerland-based regulatory affairs firm that provides strategic development for the entire product life cycle of cannabis, from innovation and product design to strategy, research, and compliance. They provide pathway analysis for cannabinoid-based product strategies for pharmaceutical and biological applications.

To learn more about PLD Pharm, visit the website at pldpharm.com

About Phytosciences Ghana

Phytosciences Ghana Solutions limited is a branch of PhytoSciences Consultants GmBH, a global consulting firm with a vast resource base of proprietary knowledge, methodologies, and experience. They provide clients access to an international network of scientists and subject matter experts. PhytoSciences Ghana also offers access to its global knowledge management system, a proprietary network that provides start-up cannabis companies and regulators strategic support in developing, strategizing, and executing commercial and policy objectives. PhytoSciences Ghana is helping develop a viable framework for legislative change and offers tailored solutions to local companies so they can strategically maneuver the market as it emerges.

To learn more about PhytoSciences Ghana, visit the website at pghsolutions.com , office@pghsolutions.com .

