Pianist Plays While Hanging 33 Feet Off the Ground
A musical piece called “Winter Solstice,” written in honor of the shortest day of the year, is being performed outside in nature. The instrument, and its brave player, are lifted almost 33 feet off the ground. The performance is part of an art exhibit by Swiss pianist, Alain Roche, entitled “Piano Vertical." The artist says the music composition changes a little every day day. Despite the chilly temperatures — around 42 degrees F — there was a captivated audience.