This pic of Lucy Dacus sprinting to accept her Grammy is sparking joy

Boygenius, the rock trio consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, went into the 2024 Grammy Awards with seven nominations.

Already, they're raking in the golden gramophones.

So far at the Feb. 4 ceremony, Boygenius has won the Grammy for best rock song and best rock performance for "Not Strong Enough," a breakout hit from their album of the year-nominated record aptly named, "The Record."

The trio is taking their wins in stride — literally.

To accept the Grammy for best rock performance, Dacus sprinted onto the stage, a moment that was captured in a sweet pic that's sparking joy.

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Premiere Ceremony (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

"Lucy Dacus running up to receive her award is one of the best things you’ll ever see," one fan wrote on X.

Behind Dacus, Bridgers and Baker were also seen skipping up the aisle in celebration of their win.

“We were all delusional enough as kids to think this might happen to us one day," Dacus said in her acceptance speech.

The rest of the Boygenius crew joined Dacus onstage, where the trio shared a hug.

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony (Rich Polk / Billboard via Getty Images)

Boygenius attended the ceremony in matching white suits with pink carnations.

"We're going for prom," Baker told Laverne Cox on the "E!" Grammys red carpet.

Dacus added that the look partially referenced one of their lyrics, which referenced musician Elliott Smith, "who was referencing Marty Robbins."

"There's a lot of levels to it," she said.

In their song, "We're In Love," which Dacus has said she wrote for Baker and Bridgers, she sings, "If you rewrite your life, may I still play a part? / In the next one, will you find me? / I’ll be the boy with the pink carnation / Pinned to my lapel, who looks like hell and asks for help / And if you do, I’ll know it’s you."

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com