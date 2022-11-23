Pic released of wanted suspect in Queens shooting death of convicted murderer, JFK assassination author

The NYPD has released a surveillance image of the suspect wanted in the Queens shooting death of a convicted murderer who recently self-published a book on the JFK assassination.

Myron Dukes, 48, was found shot in the head in a black Range Rover that crashed head-on into a white van stopped at a red light at Parsons Blvd. and Franklin Ave. in East Flushing the afternoon of Nov. 9.

Dukes, a passenger in the SUV, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was rushed by medics to Flushing Hospital but could not be saved.

The SUV’s driver fled the scene and is believed to be the killer, cops said Wednesday. He was wearing blue surgical gloves and a black pullover with the word “SECURITY” emblazoned on it in white letters and carrying a polka dot bag.

The van driver was not badly hurt and is not connected to the shooting.

Dukes, an amateur historian who lived in Bridgeport, Conn., self-published “JFK Assassination Eye Witnesses Speak Together — 1963 Second Edition,” earlier this year.

He claimed in the book to have eyewitness accounts of the Kennedy shooting that had not been heard by the Warren Commission, which was set up by President Lyndon Johnson to investigate the November 22, 1963, assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Dukes’ murder was an eerie echo of a shooting from Duke’s teenage years, which landed him in prison for 20-plus years.

In 1992, he was convicted in a “harebrained robbery scheme” turned fatal with two Bridgeport friends, according to court papers.

Planning to rob drug dealers at a Washington Heights drug den, the three men drove on Feb. 6, 1992, from Connecticut to upper Manhattan. But the heist went haywire, and one of the drug dealers was shot to death along with one of Meyer’s pals.

Although Dukes was not accused of firing a gun during the mayhem, he was convicted of murder and attempted robbery for his role.

Dukes’ grandmother Ivory Carr, 89, said that she thought he was going to a doctor’s appointment in the city the day he was slain — until she got a visit from police.

“I thought it was more of an accident, but then the Bridgeport police came last night and told us he had passed and that was all they can tell,” she said.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying Dukes’ killer and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.