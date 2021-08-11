Picasso's leaving Las Vegas for auction block

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Some 11 Picasso paintings and works by the Spanish artist are going up for auction in October as casino and hotel group MGM Resorts seeks to further diversify its vast art collection.

The auction will take place on Oct. 23 in the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, where the works were on display, MGM Resorts and Sotheby's said on Wednesday.

The sale could fetch some $100 million and is thought to be the most valuable auction dedicated to Picasso that has ever been held.

"We are committed to creating an even more inclusive collection that maintains the breadth of our existing portfolio while giving a greater voice to artists from under-represented communities," Ari Kastrati, chief hospitality officer at MGM Resorts, said in a statement.

The MGM Resorts Fine Arts Collection boasts about 900 works by 200 artists, including modern pieces by the likes of Bob Dylan and David Hockney displayed in its hotels around the world.

The collection was started more than 20 years ago by real estate developer Steve Wynn, former owner of the Bellagio and former chief executive of Wynn Resorts.

The Picasso works up for auction include five paintings, some of which were displayed for years in the Bellagio's fine dining restaurant, Picasso. The restaurant will continue to show an additional 12 Picasso works.

The artist's 1938 painting "Femme au beret rouge-orange" of his lover and muse Marie-Therese Walter is expected to sell for $20 million to $30 million.

The large-scale portraits "Homme et Enfant" and "Buste d'homme" have a presale estimate of up to $30 million and $15 million respectively.

In the wake of a widespread cultural reckoning in 2020 over racism at all levels of American society, museums and art galleries are working to diversify their collections and appoint more women and people of color to their staff.

A 2019 study published by the Public Library of Science of 18 of the leading U.S. museums found that 85% of the artists on display are white and 87% are men.

MGM Resorts said its collection was already diverse but that it wanted to showcase even more works by women, LGBTQ artists, people of color and those with disabilities.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Longleaf Partners: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) has Seen Very Strong Value Growth”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 1.27% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, taking year-to-date (YTD) returns to 14.63% while its […]

  • Cameron Herrin: Mother of convicted racer says TikTok fans have ‘unhealthy obsession’ with her son

    Fans said on social media that 21-year-old ‘too cute’ to go to jail

  • WANDAVISION Concept Art Shows a Sleeker Agatha Harkness

    Agatha Harkness almost had a different (yet still very glam) look when she finally went full witch mode on WandaVision. The post WANDAVISION Concept Art Shows a Sleeker Agatha Harkness appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Katie Thurston Finally Showed Fans Blake's NSFW Painting On Her Instagram

    It's definitely... expressive.

  • Cave paintings show Neanderthals were artists

    Were Neanderthals the first artists on Earth?Location: Ardales, SpainThese cave paintings were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years agoproving they had a fondness for creating art, a new report says (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) DIRECTOR OF PREHISTORIC CAVE OF ARDALES PEDRO CANTALEJO SAYING:"They are always red marks made with iron oxide, applied with the fingertips or with an airbrush. The dimensions they have are relatively small, sometimes do not reach more than 20 square centimetres, and many of them are simply punctuations made with the fingertips."Modern humans were not inhabiting the worldat the time the cave images were madeNeanderthals became extinct about 40,000 years agoThe new findings add to increasing evidencethat Neanderthals were not unsophisticated relatives of Homo sapiens(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) DIRECTOR OF PREHISTORIC CAVE OF ARDALES PEDRO CANTALEJO SAYING WHILE SHOWING RED MARKS:"I believe that this art made by the Neanderthals will be in other caves, it is very clear to me because this type of non-figurative art appears in many international caves. The problem is that no accounts have ever been made. We have always gone to date the great paleolithic arts that are representations of animals and humans. And now we realize that this non-figurative art, which we have not paid attention to, may be the oldest art in the world. And that is where the key lies."

  • Marvel and DC allegedly continuing industry tradition of not paying creators

    From Al Jaffe to Jerry Siegel and Joel Schuster, there’s no shortage of comics artists, creators, and writers getting screwed by publishers. Pretty much as soon as the likes of Marvel and D.C. realized that they could cheat creators out of money, they began doing so. And according to a new report by The Guardian, the big two are still playing the hits, preventing creators like Ed Brubaker and Jim Starlin from reaping the benefits of introducing the world to the likes of The Winter Soldier and Th

  • A Priceless Yayoi Kusama Sculpture Has Been Swept Into the Ocean

    A typhoon dragged the large work of art into the ocean, and video footage shows it tossing about in the waves

  • Carousel, review: bold but disappointing attempt to modernise a problematic classic

    How do you solve a problem like Carousel? Rodgers and Hammerstein’s golden score is unhappily shackled to a dodgy tale that makes a hero out of a wife-beater. While many revivals concentrate on the New England aesthetics and lush songs, tiptoeing around the violence, Timothy Sheader takes the opposite approach in his radical reimagining – with mixed results.

  • Discover Bulgari’s Dedication to the City of Rome

    With generosity and aplomb, the Italian brand aims to preserve history

  • The Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Freeman House in L.A. Is Listed for $4.25 Million

    It’s the first time the 96-year-old home has ever hit the market

  • Savior For Sale

    Salvator Mundi (The Savior of the World) became the world’s most expensive painting when it was sold at Christie’s for $450 million in 2017. Attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, the painting unleashed passions while revealing the excesses of our time. But is it really the work of the Italian genius, or one of the greatest scams in the history of art? A modern tale of globalization, SAVIOR FOR SALE delves into the secrets of the art world and explores the influence that one painting can exert on pers

  • 10 episodes that showcase the power of Superman: The Animated Series’ supervillains

    Due to his sheer power and folksy demeanor, Superman generally gets a bad rap from certain pockets of modern superhero fans. One of the most persistent complaints against DC’s Man Of Steel is that his rogues’ gallery kinda stinks. Nothing could be further from the truth.

  • Josh Groban, Ariana DeBose and Adrienne Warren Perform at Premiere of Broadway Doc ‘The Show Must Go On’

    The chandelier inside the Majestic Theater — the iconic gold fixture that plummets into the audience as the “The Phantom of the Opera” reaches its act one climax — is still dark, and it’ll stay that way until at least the end of October. But on Monday evening, the theater community gathered at the Majestic […]

  • Go Behind the Scenes of American Ballet Theatre’s Epic Cross-Country Tour

    The dancers filmed an ABT Across America video diary exclusively for BAZAAR.com.

  • This TikTok Creator Made A Prestigious Duck Art Contest Go Viral

    The annual Federal Duck Stamp Contest sees amazing artists painting their very best waterfowl.View Entire Post ›

  • Inside a Fantastical Amsterdam Penthouse Full of Whimsy

    Thanks to the avant-garde antics of his friend designer Job Smeets, the home of Viktor & Rolf’s Rolf Snoeren puts a smile on his face from morning to night

  • Yayoi Kusama’s Outdoor Pumpkin Sculpture in Japan Just Got Hammered by a Typhoon

    Typhoon Lupit dislodged the work from its base on the edge of Japan’s Naoshima Island, tossing it out to sea.

  • One of Manhattan’s Last Gilded Age Mansions Asks $52 Million

    He knew, of course, that whatever man dared (within Fifth Avenue’s limits) that old Mrs. Manson Mingott, the Matriarch of the line, would dare. He had always admired the high and mighty old lady, who, in spite of having been only Catherine Spicer of Staten Island, with a father mysteriously discredited, and neither money nor […]

  • Cruise Around NYC in a 1957 Studebaker Commander on This 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'  Tour

    The tour will include the comedy club in the East Village where Midge's career journey begins.

  • Scott Rudin-Produced ‘West Side Story’ Revival Won’t Reopen on Broadway

    Belgian director Ivo van Hove’s acclaimed 2020 Broadway revival of “West Side Story,” originally produced by Scott Rudin, will not reopen, the show’s new lead producer announced on Monday. “It is with great regret that we are announcing today that the 2020 Broadway revival of ‘West Side Story’ will not reopen,” producer Kate Horton said in a statement. “This difficult and painful decision comes after we have explored every possible path to a successful run, and unfortunately, for a variety of re