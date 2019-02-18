Is PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited’s (HKG:2328) CEO Pay Fair?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Zhiyong Lin has been the CEO of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (HKG:2328) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Zhiyong Lin’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited has a market cap of HK$185b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CN¥1.4m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥1.1m. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over CN¥54b, we found that their median CEO compensation was CN¥4.7m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts – even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Zhiyong Lin is paid less than the average compensation paid by other large companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at PICC Property and Casualty has changed over time.

Is PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Growing?

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 3.0% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 16% over the last year.

Unfortunately there is a complete lack of earnings per share improvement, over three years. There’s no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn’t sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that earnings per share has gone backwards over three years. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 9.1% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn’t be too disappointed. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

It appears that PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited remunerates its CEO below most large companies.

Zhiyong Lin is remunerated more modestly than is a normal at most large companies. However, the earnings per share are not moving in the right direction, and the returns to shareholders could have been better. There is room for improved company performance, but we don’t see the CEO pay as a big issue here. Shareholders may want to check for free if PICC Property and Casualty insiders are buying or selling shares.