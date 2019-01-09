Pick up a 5-piece Instant Pot accessory kit for less than $20

There were so many great sales this past holiday season on Instant Pots, and the most advanced and versatile Instant Pot multi-cooker is actually still on sale now at a deep 25% discount. But whether you just got a new Instant Pot or you’ve had one for years, there’s a sale right now on Amazon that you should definitely take advantage of. The California Dons Instant Pot 5 Piece Silicone Accessories Set has a bunch of high-quality accessories that you really need to get the most out of your Instant Pot. And somehow, it’s only $19.75 right now on Amazon!

California Dons Instant Pot 5 Piece Silicone Accessories Set – Vegetable Steamer – Egg Bite…: $19.75

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

THE ONLY INSTANT POT BUNDLE THAT OFFERS 5 SILICONE ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON- SAVE MONEY BY BUNDLING! We have bundled a vegetable steamer, oven mitts, a pot holder, a steam release diverter and an egg bites mold into one cooking lover’s dream kit. Created from silicone because silicone is flexible, lightweight, heat resistant and easy to clean. Dishwasher safe, no stains, no rust, no rough scrubbing. The chemical-free, odor-free, aesthetic and hygienic solution for your cooking needs.

THE VEGGIE STEAMER AND EGG BITES MOLD WILL HELP UPGRADE YOUR MEALS- Steam your veggies to lock nutrients in and retain natural vitamins and minerals with our silicone steamer that allows you to steam your favorite vegetables straight in your instant pot. Use the silicone egg bites mold to create divine sous vide eggs and use the mold as a reusable container and freezer tray with lid, for your on the go breakfast egg delights. Use the Egg Bites Mold for DYI Babyfood as well

OVEN MITTS, POT HOLDER AND STEAM RELEASE DIVIDER WILL GUARD YOU AND YOUR KITCHEN- The silicone mitts are heat resistant, waterproof, easy to clean and extremely protective. The silicone table protector is slip and skid resistant and can be used to move the hot pot around and set it on the counter, and the steam release diverter protects your kitchen cabinets and wallpaper from discoloration and damage by diverting the steam away.

THE ULTIMATE GIFT FOR THE INSTANT CROCK POT FANATIC IN YOUR LIFE- Know someone who just loves to cook in a pressure cooker, instant cooker or a crockpot? This bundle can be the perfect addition to their kitchen! This kit makes the ideal gift for your cooking enthusiastic loved ones. The cooking set is stylish red and can be a great housewarming gift, birthday gift, and wedding gift. Fits 5.6 or 8qt Instant Pot / Pressure Cooker, 8.25″ Diameter.

YOUR SATISFACTION AND EXPERIENCE IS OUR #1 PRIORITY FULL 30 DAY NO HASSLE RETURNS – We created this instant pot bundle entirely from food grade silicone to improve your experience and increase comfort and functionality when using an instant pot. If you’re not 100% satisfied we will give you a full refund or free exchange, no questions asked. We strive to be the best in the industry and in our customer service, contact us directly, and we will be happy to assist!

