You can pick apples and explore pumpkin patches at these Centre County farms this fall

Fall is officially underway, and those hoping to celebrate the season properly can visit several locations in Centre County to pick pumpkins and apples, ride a tractor and get lost in a corn maze.

Many farms in the area offer plenty of activities on the weekends, and some special events have offerings of their own, too. Regardless, you might want to head out and get in on the action before temperatures get too chilly later in October and November.

Here’s what to know about fall festivities in the State College area.

Way Fruit Farm

Visitors to Way Fruit Farm can pick their own apples, explore a pumpkin patch and take a ride on a wagon, among other activities.

Way Fruit Farm’s Harvest Craft Show, slated for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, will bring more than 60 local craft and art vendors to the farm. Additional offerings for the weekend include a petting zoo, live music, a children’s reading event, offerings from local food trucks, and more.

Visit wayfruitfarm.com/events to check out each weekend’s offerings throughout the fall, including a visit from professional pumpkin carver Eric Jones Oct. 13 and 14.

Location: 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road in Port Matilda

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays

Rooted Farmstead

This trendy flower farm and market near Bellefonte offers plenty of events and specials throughout the fall season, including opportunities to pick flowers and pumpkins, build crafts, attend workshops and more.

Select events throughout the season include a mocktails class Oct. 21, a Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop Nov. 21 and a planned fall centerpiece workshop using pumpkins and succulents, according to Rooted Farmstead’s website. The latter is “coming soon” after a previous iteration in September proved popular.

Follow Rooted Farmstead on Facebook or visit rootedfarmstead.com to stay updated on events and specials.

Location: 138 Scott Ave. in Bellefonte

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays

Wasson Farm Market

This State College farm market is known for its fall festivals, which will return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 to 8 and Oct. 14 to 15 this season. There, guests can pick their own pumpkins, sample wine, listen to live music and eat homemade ice cream and apple cider slushies. Children can explore a corn maze and strap in for a barrel train ride, too. Only cash and check payments are accepted.

The seasonal market offers fresh, local produce and fall decorations, including gourds, mums and pumpkins.

Wasson Farm Market’s 2023 season ends Oct. 29, according to its Facebook page.

Location: 2545 Shingletown Road in State College

Hours: Hours vary by day, but Wasson Farm Market is open from at least noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays this October. Check its Facebook page for the most up-to-date hours.

Harner Farm

Like other farms in the area, Harner Farm offers a large fall festival this season. The second leg of the Ferguson Township staple’s Delta Zeta Fall Festival arrives from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, bringing with it games, activities and prizes for all ages, plus food concession and homemade goods. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation and the American Society for Deaf Children.

Elsewhere, guests can explore a corn maze, pick their own apples and venture through a haunted house attraction. You can also load up on pumpkins, mums and apple cider.

Stay tuned to Harner Farm’s Facebook page for updates on events and offerings.

Location: 2191 W. Whitehall Road in State College

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays

Living Faith Acres

This family homestead offers apple dumplings, baked goods, apple cider, pumpkins and more Fridays and Saturdays this autumn. Additional offerings include a 6-acre corn maze, a barrel train, plenty of animals to pet and interact with and a corn pit that guests “won’t want to leave,” Living Faith Acres said on its Facebook page.

Events this fall include a chili cook-off Oct. 14 and the homestead’s second fall craft event Oct. 27 and 28. Check out Living Faith Acres’ Facebook page for updates throughout the season.

Location: 121 Crater Lane in Spring Mills

Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays

This list of local farms offering fall activities is not exhaustive, and it may be updated throughout the season.