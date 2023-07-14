Pick Up This Awesome Hurst Olds At Classic Car Auctions Sioux Falls Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In the world of American muscle cars, few vehicles command as much attention and admiration as the Hurst/Olds. Born out of a collaboration between Oldsmobile and Hurst Performance, these special-edition models embodied power, style, and exclusivity. Among the most coveted is the 1984 Hurst/Olds, a true icon of its era, and one such example is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction.

With its distinctive silver and black exterior, the 1984 Hurst/Olds exudes an aura of performance and elegance. The car's bold styling is further enhanced by the inclusion of a power bulge hood, a rear spoiler, and striking red and silver stripes that delineate the black and silver paint. Riding on chrome 15" wheels, this Hurst/Olds turns heads wherever it goes.

Under the hood lies a modified version of Oldsmobile's 307 cubic inch V8 engine, delivering exhilarating power and a thrilling driving experience. The performance is accentuated by the presence of a 3.73 gear ratio and the renowned Hurst Lightning Rods shifter, which provides lightning-fast gear changes and adds to the car's overall appeal.

What sets this particular 1984 Hurst/Olds apart is its low mileage and freshly refreshed paint. With such a limited number of these vehicles produced—only 3,500 in total—the opportunity to acquire one in such exceptional condition is a rare find for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The forthcoming auction, hosted by [Auction House Name], presents an exciting opportunity for bidders to own a piece of automotive history. The 1984 Hurst/Olds, bearing the VIN 1G3AK4798EM415061, is sure to attract attention and ignite fierce bidding among those seeking a truly remarkable example of American muscle.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or a passionate enthusiast, don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 1984 Hurst/Olds. With its low mileage, refreshed paint, and iconic status, this car represents the pinnacle of performance and style from a bygone era. Place your bids and be part of the legacy that is the Hurst/Olds.

To see more cars and learn more about the auction, click here to visit.

The 3rd Annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction is sure to be the finest Classic Car event in South Dakota! Over 100 of the regions finest classic and collector will be presented for sale at auction. The Denny Sanford Premier Center is an excellent venue for this professional classic car auction and will attract buyers from across the region.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is located at:

1201 N. West Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Click here.

For information on consigning your car or registering to bid, click the "BUY" or "SELL" links above.

To view the auction on our on-line bidding partner NextLot click "HERE"

