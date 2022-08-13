Pick-up basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville, police say

Gunfire rang out during a pick-up basketball game in Collierville Friday night, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police said the game was happening at Niki McCray Park around 6:15 p.m.

During the game, an argument began which lead one person to grab a gun from his vehicle and shoot someone else, according to police.

The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital but was quickly upgraded to stable condition, police said.

The gunman took off in a white or silver four-door car, according to Collierville Police.

If you have any information who that gunman is or where he might be, Collierville Police want you to call their Investigations Division at 901-427-2520.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



