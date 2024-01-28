Pick the best sweet bread on the SouthCoast; weigh in on Route 79 plan: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Police making an arrest connected to the fatal shooting on Bank Street in December. A Connecticut man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a man on Bank Street on Dec. 23. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Angel Fabian Robles-Nicasio, 22, of Willimantic, Connecticut, has been charged with the murder of Juan Manuel Batista Castro.

Some of our picks for All-Scholastics. This past week, we announced The Herald News 2023 All-Scholastic teams for: Girls Cross Country, Boys Cross Country, and Girls Volleyball.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a cozy ranch in Swansea that sold for $469,000. The home on Maple Avenue was built in 1958, and it features gleaming hardwood floors, numerous built-ins, and a large bay window. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Which bakery makes the best sweet bread in all the SouthCoast? You be the judge

With this kind of food fight, everyone's a winner.

That's because it's not a fight, but a friendly competition: the SouthCoast Snackdown.

This year, the good-natured contest returns, with the New Bedford Food Tours and Viva Fall River team asking SouthCoast residents to determine who bakes the best sweet bread in the region.

A spread of sweet bread from three different bakeries sit atop a table in the Herald News conference room in this file photo. From the left are: Amaral's, Lou's, and Tony's bakeries.

Here's how to participate in this delicious duel, and how and when you can cast your vote.

SouthCoast Snackdown: Which bakery makes the best sweet bread in all the SouthCoast? You be the judge.

Fall River pays $361,000 for a Route 79 master plan. The public will be able to weigh in.

The Fall River Redevelopment Authority has hired the international firm Stantec to develop a master plan for the future of the multimillion-dollar Route 79-Davol Street Corridor project.

RDA Executive Director Sarah Page said the RDA board approved signing a $361,000 contract with Stantec to develop the master plan.

A construction vehicle excavates part of Davol Street near President Avenue and Al Mac's Diner, as part of the Route 79 construction project in Fall River on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2023.

A series of public meetings is planned; learn more here.

Route 79 project: Fall River pays $361,000 for a Route 79 master plan. The public will be able to weigh in.

Swansea Mall Drive's future: Rotaries and a possible name change

Should there be a rotary, or rotaries, on Swansea Mall Drive? Does the road need bike lanes? And Swansea Mall Drive — what if the name was changed?

These were a few of the questions put before Swansea citizens at a recent public meeting to design the Swansea Mall Drive of tomorrow, where people saw three potential options.

Learn more about potential plans, here.

Swansea Mall Drive's future: Rotaries and a possible name change. See what the plans are.

SouthCoast Wonders: Why did Fall River almost blow up its iconic Rolling Rock?

Fall River's Rolling Rock is as iconic as it is hard to miss.

But did you know that it wasn't always looked on fondly as a local landmark? There was a time where people even wanted to blow it up with dynamite to get rid of it.

So what changed? What led to its preservation?

The Rolling Rock in Fall River sits atop its granite perch in this 1966 postcard.

Explore the history behind Rolling Rock in the latest SouthCoast Wonders.

SouthCoast Wonders: Why did Fall River almost blow up its iconic Rolling Rock?

Fall River native Jeffrey Bacon to lead fire department as chief starting next month

The City Council approved the appointment of District Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon as the new head of the Fall River Fire Department this past week.

Bacon has served with the fire department since November 2002.

He will take on the job Feb. 11, a day after current Fire Chief Roger St. Martin retires.

Fall River District Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon speaks at fire department headquarters on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Bacon has been appointed the city's new fire chief.

Bacon's the city’s youngest fire chief in recent memory at age 47, and said he's eager to begin making meaningful cultural changes to the department.

New Fall River fire chief: Fall River native Jeffrey Bacon to lead fire department as chief starting next month

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Herald News Top 5: Pick the best sweet bread on the SouthCoast