Pick up free winter home weatherization at these DC public libraries

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) will be giving out free home weatherization items, while supplies last, along with information on utility assistance programs throughout the winter season.

Throughout the winter season, DCPSC is launching a Winter Ready campaign to provide D.C. residents and businesses with help and resources on how to cut energy costs.

The free home winterization supplies are being offered at these D.C. public libraries:

Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library (3935 Benning Rd NE, Washington, D.C. 20019) Dec. 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library (4450 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20016) Dec. 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Neighborhood Library (115 Atlantic St SW, Washington, D.C. 20032) Dec. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest One Neighborhood Library (155 L St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001) Dec. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Juanita E. Thornton/Shepherd Park Neighborhood Library 7420 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20012) Jan. 10, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodridge Neighborhood Library (1801 Hamlin St NE, Washington, D.C. 20018) Jan. 17, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Click here to register and get more information including DCPSC’s tips on how to save money and energy during winter.

