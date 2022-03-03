Pick up an iconic Coach purse at a big bargain during this huge Rue La La sale

Pick up a Coach purse for an incredible price right now at Rue La La.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Step out of the house in style with a new Coach purse, on sale at Rue La La right now. From making a fashion statement to finding the perfect return to office look, this massive designer sale has all the trendy accessories you need to complete your spring wardrobe right now.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Through 6:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 5, you can shop the online boutique's sale section to snag a Coach purse for as little as $50. During the limited time sale you can save hundreds on tons of most-wanted handbags, crossbodies, totes and more.

►Starz deal: Get ready for the season premiere of Outlander by joining its network for $3.33 a month

►Paramount+ deal: Sign up for $0.99 a month right now for access to Comedy Central, MTV, CBS and more

One chic option is the Coach Willow leather camera bag, down from $378 to just $274.99—an impressive $103.01 markdown. Perfect for dressing up your everyday look, this versatile purse can be used as a crossbody or a clutch thanks to a convenient detachable strap. The classic tote features a zip-top closure, interior canvas lining and plenty of pockets.

For a Coach purse that's a little more spacious, consider the Coach Shay leather and suede hobo bag. This shoulder bag features a detachable strap, a zip-top closure and multifunction interior pockets to keep your essentials organized. Usually retailing for $350, you can get this top-rated style for as little as $279.99 right now.

Whether you're hunting for bargains on sophisticated totes or cute crossbodies, you're sure to find a bag that will make your spring style shine at this Rue La La sale. Just be sure to shop fast—these deals certainly won't last.

The best deals at the Coach Rue La La sale

Story continues

Rue La La is offering massive markdowns on Coach purses—but only for a limited time.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Coach: Save big on a Coach purse at Rue La La right now