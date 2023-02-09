You Can Pick Only One 2023 Grammys Look For Every Color Of The Rainbow, And Sorry, But It's Suuuuper Hard
Taylor Swift's midnight blue gown was just so gorgeous, I love it so much.
Taylor Swift's midnight blue gown was just so gorgeous, I love it so much.
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson will apologize on Thursday before a U.S. Senate committee over the holiday meltdown that led to the cancellation of 16,700 flights and pledge changes to ensure that there will be no repeats. In other written testimony seen by Reuters, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) President Casey Murray will tell the committee that the low-cost carrier's "overconfidence" in planning and a "systemic failure to provide modern tools" were responsible for the December meltdown that the union said stranded 2 million passengers and is estimated to have cost it more than $1 billion.
Things are about to get a bit confusing over at Warner Bros. Discovery, but the moves the media company is making will mean more streaming options for its audience. Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of a media empire that includes HBO, HBO Max, Discovery+, CNN, Cartoon Network, HGTV, and TNT among others. Warner Bros. Discovery is now abandoning plans to completely merge two of its streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, onto one giant platform.
Friday's blockbuster jobs report showed why the battle against inflation will "take quite a bit of time," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, acknowledging that interest rates may need to move higher than expected if that sort of economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation. In a question-and-answer session before the Economic Club of Washington, Powell declined several times to say explicitly that the surprising addition of 517,000 new jobs in January would necessarily force the Fed's benchmark interest rate higher than the 5% to 5.25% range currently anticipated, a level implying quarter-percentage-point increases at the Fed's next two meetings then a pause.
Rob Gronkowski was a popular guy at Tuesday’s Fox Sports media availability in Phoenix and his former teammate Tom Brady‘s retirement was one of the first things he was asked about once the event got underway. Gronkowski said last month that he thought Brady would sign with the team that “makes him the most excited [more]
Here are a few new details about the upcoming CR-V fuel cell vehicle.
The pair celebrated the film's 20th anniversary by answering fan questions on Instagram Live.
“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.” So said 29-year-old Harry Styles, accepting his Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night. Most normal people assumed that by “people”, Styles meant a boy born outside of Birmingham and brought up in between Crewe and Manchester, far from the bright lights of London and the Brit School. But the internet is not full of normal people, and outrage ensued, as critics claimed that Styles was ignoring his white privilege – and, worse, having
The Hills star Spencer Pratt alleged that producers asked his costar and now-wife Heidi Montag to pretend she thought she was pregnant. He said, "We got these 40-year-old plus men asking a 20-year-old woman to go pretend like she thinks she's pregnant with a guy that's already making her look bad."
Apple Martin is the daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin
STORY: This transgender couple is marking amilestone for trans representation in IndiaZiya Paval, a transgender womanand her partner Zahad, a transgender manrecently celebrated the birth of their babyLocation: Kozhikode, India(Ziya Paval, Parent) "I am so happy. Today is the day I got to hold my baby. My partner and the baby's father, and the baby are both okay. They are both healthy. They are under observation in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The baby had some milk and is perfectly fine. The baby has no problems physically or mentally. My partner is also fine."Though the LGBTQ+ community stillfaces obstacles in Indian societylocal media reported that congratulationshave poured in for the coupleafter a pregnancy photoshoot went viral on social media
Japan may opt for milder restrictions on chip production machinery sales in China than those implemented by the United States even though they agree on export curbs, an influential Japanese ruling party lawmaker told Reuters on Wednesday. Japan last month agreed with the Netherlands and the United States to halt exports of equipment that China could use to manufacture advanced chips, bringing Tokyo and Amsterdam in line with sweeping restrictions announced by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in October.
The actors reminisced in honor of the film's 20th anniversary.
Memphis rapper GloRilla performed live for the first time as part of Questlove’s legendary Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute. She also received her first Grammy Award nomination for her breakthrough hit song, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go). View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)
Ratib Matar’s family was growing. Before his granddaughters, now 4 and 5, were born, he built three apartments on an eastern slope overlooking Jerusalem’s ancient landscape. Israel’s new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called not only for the sealing of the assailant's family home, but also the immediate demolition of dozens of Palestinian homes built without permits in east Jerusalem, among other punitive steps.
"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Gretchen Rossi is mourning the death of her fiancé Slade Smiley’s son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley.
Americans for Country First is spending at least $55,000 on ads criticizing Brandtjen, who is in a Republican primary election for state Senate.
Russia is spending millions upgrading bomb shelters across the country in a project that started as it launched its invasion of Ukraine.
The beachside property is "tiny, tiny" in scale, says Paulson, but bold design choices give it major character
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.