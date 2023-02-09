You Can Pick Only One 2023 Grammys Look For Every Color Of The Rainbow, And Sorry, But It's Suuuuper Hard

Reuters Videos

STORY: This transgender couple is marking amilestone for trans representation in IndiaZiya Paval, a transgender womanand her partner Zahad, a transgender manrecently celebrated the birth of their babyLocation: Kozhikode, India(Ziya Paval, Parent) "I am so happy. Today is the day I got to hold my baby. My partner and the baby's father, and the baby are both okay. They are both healthy. They are under observation in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The baby had some milk and is perfectly fine. The baby has no problems physically or mentally. My partner is also fine."Though the LGBTQ+ community stillfaces obstacles in Indian societylocal media reported that congratulationshave poured in for the coupleafter a pregnancy photoshoot went viral on social media