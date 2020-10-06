Pick up the phone Boris! 'Absent' PM urged to call EU leaders to salvage Brexit trade talks

Boris Johnson with Ursula von der Leyen in January. The Prime Minister was urged to ring round EU leaders to roll the pitch for a trade deal. - AFP

Boris Johnson needs to pick up the phone to European leaders if he is serious about salvaging a free trade deal with Brussels, EU diplomatic sources have warned.

Trade negotiations could drag into December or fail completely, they said unless Mr Johnson stopped being so “detached” and "absent" from Brexit.

“Is he even interested? What does it say to the 27 leaders when an issue as important as this is only dealt with by David Frost [the UK’s chief negotiator]?,” said a senior EU diplomat.

“It’s about time people higher up in the hierarchy start involving themselves if they want to achieve something.”

The UK and EU have agreed to intensify talks in an effort to agree a trade deal by Mr Johnson’s deadline of the October 15 EU summit, which is in nine days' time.

Leaked documents for EU Brexit meetings on Wednesday said that there was “no significant progress” towards a deal in the last round of talks and predicted the European Commission would “shortly” bring forward no-deal legislation.

EU governments have become so pessimistic, the Telegraph understands, that at least one member state has already begun war-gaming post no-deal Brexit negotiations.

European capitals said Mr Johnson “didn’t have much to say on substance" when he held urgent Brexit talks with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, on Saturday.

The diplomat contrasted Mr Johnson’s style unfavourably with former prime minister Theresa May who was “always” on the phone to fellow leaders such as Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron.

“The chances of there being a deal are becoming less and less by the day, that’s clear,” the senior diplomat said, “But one reason why our leaders can’t do much is because Boris Johnson hasn’t been engaging.”

UK sources said that Lord Frost handled negotiations on the basis of the EU's own rule that Michel Barnier negotiated on behalf of the whole EU. It was up to the bloc to ensure UK positions were communicated to its capitals, they said.

The EU has always been highly sensitive to any suggestion that the UK could be going over Mr Barnier's head, but sources said Mr Johnson could open channels of communication without undermining the French official.

Mr Johnson should be in regular contact with leaders such as Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, diplomats in Brussels said. - Getty Images Europe

There was no breakthrough last week on the major obstacles of the level playing field guarantees in areas such as subsidy law, fishing rights and the enforcement and dispute resolution system for the future trading relationship.

The senior EU diplomat warned that “substantial movement” was needed on the level playing field and the governance structure enforcing the new trading relationship.

Failure to strike an agreement by the end of the transition period on December 31 will mean both sides trading on less lucrative WTO terms, with tariffs and quotas.

It was possible that the UK-EU trade deal would only be agreed after the economic shock of no deal on January 1 concentrated minds, the diplomat said.

“There is nothing about no deal that stops trade negotiations in the future,” the source said.

Germany holds the rotating six-month presidency of the EU and the senior diplomat said the German Chancellor would “step in at some point” to “keep things together”.

But the diplomat warned that Mrs Merkel would not do anything that undermined the rules of the Single Market.

“Merkel always looks very soft and warm and motherly but she’s really tough,” the diplomat said.

Lord Frost warned on Friday that the two sides are so deeply divided over fishing that it could collapse the negotiations, but the source said it was the easiest obstacle to overcome. One problem was that the British refused to negotiate over specific fish stocks at this stage, the source claimed.

“Out of the three issues to solve fishing is the easiest,” the diplomat said, “It is a relatively small part of the economy but the level playing field is code for access to the Single Market and affects all European businesses.”

Sources in Brussels hope that British requests to enter secret tunnel talks could mean that Mr Johnson is preparing to make concessions to get the deal done. The tunnel talks would run over all 11 of the parallel negotiating streams and should bring a deal but the EU will only begin the intensive tunnel talks if progress is made on the three outstanding issues.

“All this positive language from the UK makes us believe they’re going to do something in the next four weeks,” the diplomat added.

“This is a delicate moment for Europe,” Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commission Vice-President told MEPs in Brussels, “the Brexit deadline looms, the pandemic is still with us.”

“It is the moment of uncertainty. So it must be the moment of unity, the moment of courage. Long live Europe,” he said in the European Parliament on Tuesday.

In Britain, the Country Land and Business Association warned that tariffs after no deal would collapse the UK lamb industry.

89 percent of all British sheep-meat exports go to the EU, it said, and no deal would force three million lamb carcasses back to the UK market.

Tariffs would make British lamb twice as expensive for the export market, which means EU buyers would go elsewhere. The resulting surplus of lamb on the UK market will cause domestic prices to plummet, the association said.