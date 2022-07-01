Who will pick Teaneck's next superintendent? Five school board seats up for grabs

The direction of the Teaneck school district's future could be decided in the coming months between five open seats on the Board of Education and the search for a new superintendent.

Teaneck residents have until July 25 to file petitions to run for one of five seats − a rare voting majority − on the Board of Education in November's election.

Meanwhile, the board has just begun a search for a superintendent to succeed Christopher Irving, who resigned in April effective July 1. It is uncertain if that search will extend beyond the election, or if the board will try to pick a new employee before November.

The district's advertisement for the position on the New Jersey School Boards Association website lists a July 18 deadline for submission of resumes. A spokeswoman for the association said Thursday there is "no statutory guidance" requiring any school board to put off decisions until after a new board is elected.

The board typically rotates three of its nine seats each year. The seats of President Sebastian Rodriguez, and trustees Linda Burns and Denise Sanders, are up for new terms.

However, two of the board's trustees elected in 2020 have also left the board. Harold Clark resigned in February, and was replaced by Sharon Vatsky. Damen Cooper resigned June 8, and was replaced Tuesday by three-term former trustee Clara Williams after the board conducted closed-session interviews with eight candidates. Williams was running for a fourth term in 2020 when she was defeated by Clark, Cooper and Danielle Gee.

Both Vatsky and Williams must run in November for the remaining year of their terms. Together, the candidates constitute a voting majority of the board.

Rodriguez declined to discuss the election or his candidacy, but said the board is "glad Ms. Williams is back."

"She brings a lot of experience and proven dedication to being a school board member and we look forward to working with her again."

Matthew Lee of the association is handling the superintendent search for the board, and conducted a community forum June 22 soliciting resident opinion on the qualities its next superintendent should possess.

However, the district's ad suggests its members have already changed their criteria from those under which Irving was hired in 2018. Qualifications now include: "3+ years of administrative experience required, experience as a superintendent preferred, experience with PreK-12 and special education preferred, teaching experience preferred."

When the board hired Irving in May 2018, he had served as interim superintendent of Passaic County schools for five months. He had previously served as head of two non-profits and had never taught or worked in a school.

Irving was in fact a second-round choice for the board. It rejected a search firm's first round of candidates in July 2017 after interviewing two finalists.

Irving was hired with a three-year contract in 2018. A second five-year contract starting in 2020 seemed to confirm the board's satisfaction with Irving's performance. However, by June 2021, board attorney Philip Stern circulated a memo to board members stating the trustees has "irredeemably lost trust in the superintendent" for unstated reasons.

Last July, the board held several public meetings debating their intent to suspend Irving before tabling the motion, again without explanation.

Four of the trustees who were on the board when Irving was hired and received his second contract are still on the board: Rodriguez, Williams, Sanders, and vice president Victoria Fischer.

Irving was Bergen County's only Black school superintendent. The 3,786-student district is 33.2% Black, 12.7% white, 10.9% Asian/Pacific Islander, and 0.8% American INdian, according the state Department of Education.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck NJ school board to have five spots open in election