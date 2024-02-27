Pick-up truck collides with electric scooter leaving one person dead in Aiken Co.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a collision in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened Monday, February 26th at 8:40 p.m.

Authorities say that a pickup truck and an electric scooter were both traveling south on Ascauga Lake Road (secondary highway 33), when the truck collided with the scooter.

The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead; the driver of the truck was not hurt.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released by the coroner.

This crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

