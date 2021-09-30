Pick-up truck driver who fatally struck Bronx woman was high and going 95 m.p.h., prosecutors say: ‘The coke helps out my thoughts’

An out-of-control pick-up truck driver was paranoid from his first cocaine binge in six years when he fatally struck a woman in the Bronx about to visit her family, prosecutors said Thursday.

Prosecutors say Robert Johnson he was going more than triple the speed limit when he veered into a bike lane and hit 13 parked cars and mowed down Carina Lopez with his Dodge Ram shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The coke helps out my thoughts and my head,” Robert Johnson claimed to cops responding to the fatal crash, according to court papers. “I have some family issues since my mom passed a month ago and I’ve been having issues with my father and sister so I took the drugs to cool my head.’

Charges against Johnson, 42, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., were upgraded to manslaughter when he was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court Thursday morning.

Lopez, 31, was on the phone with a friend getting a bag out of the back seat of her 2006 Honda Pilot when she was mowed down by the wayward truck. She was about to visit her sister and other relatives.

“Why? Why couldn’t he stay home?” the victim’s devastated sister Kathy Lopez, 24, said Thursday.

“If he wanted to do drugs he should have stayed at home. If he had an argument with his family he didn’t t have to take drugs. There are other solutions.”

Johnson veered into the bike lane in the 25 m.p.h. zone and hit 13 parked vehicles, including the victim’s, before coming to a stop, according to prosecutors. He hit the first vehicle with such impact his wheel came off its axle and remained lodged in the wrecked car.

“I was just driving around,” Johnson told cops, according to court papers. “I thought someone was chasing me. I saw lights behind me so I got nervous. I thought the police were following me. I was doing 90 or 95 m.p.h. I looked at my speedometer.”

Johnson was initially charged by cops with reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Charges were upgraded to include manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide when he was arraigned and ordered held on $25,000 bail.

“I used cocaine,” he allegedly told cops. “I haven’t used it in six years. At 5 p.m. I used a half gram of coke that I paid $50 for in Bayside, Queens. I went home and got antsy and restless so I got in the car to get out. That’s when I thought somebody was following me and I took off. I don’t remember the accident . . . I don’t remember striking any cars or any person.”

“It makes me high but doesn’t make me disabled,” Johnson claimed of the cocaine, according to court papers. “It only lasts 45 minutes to one hour.”

Kathy said she learned what happened to her sister from a friend who had been on the phone with the victim. The call was suddenly cut off and the friend suspected the worst.

Kathy arrived at the scene in time to see her sister loaded into an ambulance. EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died.

Lopez, who worked as a physical therapist aid, loved to travel and had planned a trip for her family to Niagara Falls for this weekend.

Johnson is due back in court Oct. 4.