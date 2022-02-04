‘Pick ur 10 friends and make them millionaires’ : Feds say text from Ald. Ricardo Munoz shows blueprint of Chicago corruption

Ricardo Munoz was the 20-something new alderman of Chicago’s 22nd Ward when a wise old political owl gave him some advice about the Chicago way he says he never forgot.

“Young man, U seem smart but be careful in this business,” the benefactor advised, according to a text message Munoz sent years later to an acquaintance.

Everything he could ever want would be throw his way — trips, cars, money, pretty young girls. Munoz said he warned to not take any of it.

“Pick ur 10 friends and make them millionaires and they will take care of u legally,” the mentor told Munoz, according to a copy of the text revealed by prosecutors in a court filing Friday.

It turned out, though, Munoz’s unidentified mentor failed to follow his own advice: “That wise man was indicted 15 years later for tax evasion,” Munoz wrote in the text . . . He didn’t take illegal money he just failed to pay taxes on campaign cash used for gambling.”

Prosecutors used the text to argue that Munoz deserves a year behind bars for his conviction on charges he spent thousands of dollars in campaign cash on personal luxuries such as sports tickets, meals, travel, and even shopping at a suburban Lovers Lane.

Munoz’s attorney, Richard Kling, has argued that prison would serve little purpose, in part because the parade of Illinois elected officials in Illinois who have served time before him has done nothing to curb political corruption.

In a clear reference to the conviction of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Kling also said that Munoz’s crimes did not “rise (or sink) to the level of trying to buy a Senate seat, or bribe officials to get lucrative contracts, or shake down hospitals in order to get campaign contributions.”

But prosecutors wrote in their response Friday that the state’s sordid history only showed that Munoz “knew better than to spend money entrusted to him by virtue of his position as an elected official.”

“(Munoz) was well aware of the list of infamous politicians preceding him who ran afoul of the law for disobeying their oath as public servants to line their own pockets,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Morris Pasqual and Jared Hasten wrote. “Unfortunately, what was past for other elected officials was prologue for (Munoz).”

The prosecutors also noted the same argument has been repeatedly made and rejected by judges in other political corruption cases, including convicted former Ald. Willie Cochran and Cook County Commissioner Joseph Mario Moreno.

Muñoz, 56, who retired in 2019, pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and money laundering. His sentencing had been set for last month but was scuttled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. A new date has not been set.

Muñoz admitted in a plea agreement he stole from a political action committee formed by the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus, where he served as chairman and performed the duties of its treasurer. Prosecutors accused him of moving funds from the CPRC into another fund he controlled, Citizens for Muñoz, and then into his personal checking account.

Among the personal items purchased with the funds were $169 for tickets to a Los Angeles Kings hockey game, $265 for a room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in LA and another $160 spent on items at Lover’s Lane in West Dundee.

He also bought jewelry, cuff links, women’s clothing, three Apple iPhones and accessories, aerial sightseeing trips and sky diving excursions, according to the indictment. Muñoz also transferred $16,000 to pay college tuition for an unidentified person, according to the charges.

He tried to hide the fraud by lying to the Illinois State Board of Elections and staff members and contractors about the legitimacy of the expenditures and by cutting off others’ access to the CPRC fund to conceal the low balances, the indictment said.

Muñoz told other caucus members that there was substantially more money in the CPRC fund, prosecutors said. “Bottom line. Progressive Caucus has 11K,” Muñoz said in a chat message, according to the indictment.

But prosecutors said there was less than $100 in the fund at that time.

Muñoz became alderman in 1993 when he was appointed by former Mayor Richard M. Daley. At the time, he was the youngest member of the City Council. He charted an independent course as an alderman, at times defying the now-disgraced and defunct Hispanic Democratic Organization that was one of Daley’s strongest backers

Muñoz is one of four current or former aldermen facing a pending criminal case at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

On Monday, 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson is set to go on trial on charges he filed false tax returns and lied to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans and other payments he’d received from a Bridgeport bank before it closed in 2017.

Ald. Carrie Austin of the 34th Ward was indicted in July 2021 on federal bribery charges and is awaiting trial. And Ald. Edward Burke, 14th, is currently awaiting trial after he was indicted in 2019 on federal racketeering charges.

