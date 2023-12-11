Pickard makes 26 saves for 1st NHL victory in almost 2 years, streaking Oilers beat Devils 4-1

New Jersey Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler (71) looks on as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate after a goal during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for his first NHL victory in almost two years and the Edmonton Oilers ran their winning streak to seven, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Sunday.

Pickard last won in the NHL on Jan. 28, 2022, with the Detroit Red Wings. He made his fourth appearance of the season for the Oilers and also has played four games this season for Bakersfield in the American Hockey League.

Derek Ryan, Evan Bouchard Connor McDavid and Evander Kane, with an empty-netter, scored to help Edmonton improve to 12-12-1. Kane and McDavid each added an assist, and Bouchard extended his points streak to 11 games and McDavid pushed his to nine.

Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves. Coming off their third straight victory Saturday in Calgary, the Devils dropped to 14-11-1.

Ryan opened the scoring with 1:24 left in the first period. Sam Gagner sent a pass from behind the net to Ryan and he put it past Schmid for his third of the season. Bouchard made it 2-0 on a power play with 5:50 left in the second, firing a shot from the point past Schmid for his eighth.

McDavid made it 3-0 4:23 into the third period. Zach Hyman tied up Schmid behind the net and Kane was able to pop the puck loose to McDavid for his 10th of the season.

Bratt ended Pickard’s shutout bid 30 seconds later when Nico Hischier made a perfect feed across to allow Bratt to redirect home his 12th.

McDavid set up Kane for an empty-netter, also his 12th.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

Oilers: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

___

