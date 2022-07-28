Pickaway County Sheriff's Office: Hilliard man fatally shot allegedly breaking into house

Richard S. Taylor Jr., 27, of Hilliard, has been identified by the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office as the man fatally shot Sunday night by a resident while allegedly breaking into a Scioto Township home.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office has identified a Hilliard man as the person who was shot and killed by a resident Sunday night during an alleged break-in.

Richard S. Taylor Jr., 27 of Hilliard, was shot around 11:38 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 10000 block of Thrailkill Road in Scioto Township, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call that a man had broken into the house and had been shot by a resident.

When deputies arrived, they found Taylor deceased inside the home. The Dispatch is not identifying the resident as they have not been charged in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

