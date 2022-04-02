Pickaxe-wielding maniac terrorizes commuters on a Rockaway-bound subway train

A pickaxe-wielding maniac terrorized rush-hour commuters on a Rockaway-bound train by swinging the massive tool around in the crowded subway car, police said Saturday.

Work-week weary travelers were on an A train rumbling toward the Rockaways just after 4 p.m. Friday when Obadiah Lashley, 27, suddenly began swinging around the gigantic two-handed 36-inch pickaxe, cops were told.

Panicked commuters called 911 as they backed away from Lashley and began running to the next car, fearing that he would hit someone.

Responding officers found Lashley on the Beach 67th St. station platform and took him into custody.

A Husky brand wooden-handle pickaxe with a black blade was also recovered, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Lashley, who lives in the Rockaways and has racked up eight other arrests for robbery and assault over the years, was charged with menacing.

His arraignment in Queens criminal court was pending Saturday.