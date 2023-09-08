Here’s who you picked for this week’s KC Star high school football Player of the Week

Week 2 is in the books, and we asked coaches to send in their recommendations for players of the week following an exciting slate of games.

The votes are in, and our readers chose Tanner Howes, a senior running back from Lee’s Summit North.

Howes helped lead Lee’s Summit North to a 39-24 victory over Park Hill South last Friday, finishing with 119 rushing yards in 19 carries and two rushing touchdowns. He also had two catches for 43 receiving yards.

Lee’s Summit North head coach Jamar Mozee said Howes works really hard to make sure he’s prepared to play every week, and that the team always gets his maximum effort in practices and on Friday nights.

“I was proud of Tanner. He’s a three-year starter for us, and he put us on his back Friday night in the 2nd half,” Mozee said.

Other players nominated include:

Dylan Dunn, Blue Valley Southwest: The quarterback had 320 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 33-19 win over Blue Valley.

Marcus Neal, Raytown South: The linebacker had three interceptions and seven tackles in a 27-10 win over North Kansas City.

Quincy Torry, Lee’s Summit West: The running back finished with 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 28-13 win over Blue Springs.

Dominic Williams, West Platte: The running back had 235 rushing and five touchdowns in a 45-36 win over South Harrison.

Errol Simeon, Eudora: The running back totaled 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Baldwin.

Quincy Jones, University Academy: He finished the game with a pick-6, a kick return touchdown and 50 receiving yards in a 48-20 win over KIPP.

Noah Olah, Grain Valley: The wide receiver had 62 receiving yards and two touchdowns to go with a 29-yard rushing touchdown in a 49-28 win over Grandview.

Xavyer Powell, Washington: He had 114 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on offense and 11 tackles and one forced fumble on defense in a 39-20 win over Sumner.

DeZephen Walker, Raymore-Peculiar: The running back had 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Park Hill.

Ja’Quarey Williams, Washington: The quarterback had 181 passing yards and two touchdowns, 51 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and 5 tackles in a 39-20 win over Sumner.

Alex Casares, Shawnee Mission North: The quarterback had 97 passing yards and two touchdowns, 45 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a 43-42 win over Shawnee Mission South.

Judah Jones, Shawnee Mission North: The running back had 150 rushing yards and one touchdown in a 43-42 win over Shawnee Mission South.

Corey Slaughter, Raytown South: The linebacker had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery touchdown in a 27-10 win over North Kansas City.

Week 3 in Missouri continues this Friday, while Week 2 in Kansas started Thursday and continues into the weekend. Check out the schedule for this week’s Friday night lights in Kansas City.