He picked the wrong house: Police arrest man after Boise homeowner holds him at gunpoint

A Boise man tried to rob a home early Thursday morning, only to be thwarted by a gun-toting homeowner telling him to leave before the would-be burglar barricaded himself in the house, according to police.

Surveillance video captured a 22-year-old man walking up to a home in the 6000 block of West Cassia Street, opening the door and going inside after 2 a.m. Thursday, a Boise Police Department news release said.

The owner of the home confronted him at gunpoint and ordered him to leave, according to police, but the intruder refused and fled to the house’s furnace room, barricading himself inside.

Boise police officers said they responded to the home at around 2:30 a.m. and attempted to contact the man.

“Officers set up containment and called out several commands for (the man) to surrender, but he would not comply and remained barricaded in the room,” police said.

Police said they “executed a plan to safely open the door” before firing a 40 mm nonlethal round and deploying a K9 dog to apprehend the suspect. This type of round is used to deliver blunt-force trauma effects to individuals and is usually made of foam, sponge or rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Police took the intruder into custody, and he was treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to the hospital, according to the release.

Officers booked the man at the Ada County Jail at 3:30 a.m. on one felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing officers during an arrest, according to police.