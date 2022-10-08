Donald McKinney, a Pickens City Council member, was arrested Friday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division documents.

McKinney is accused of engaging in sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 14 and 16 by groping and performing oral sex on the minor, according to his arrest warrant.

The incident is said to have occurred on or about May 20, 2022.

"As a public municipal local government, we support victims, justice, and the presumption of innocence," wrote Pickens City Administrator Charlene Carter in a statement. "The City of Pickens was notified of the charges filed against Mr. McKinney. The city was not involved in the investigation. We support the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) ongoing investigation and the legal resolution into this matter."

McKinney was still listed as a council member on the city's website as of Saturday morning.

McKinney was released on a $10,000 bond, according to the Pickens County Detention Center website.

His case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office, according to SLED's press release.

− Tim Carlin covers county government, growth and development for The Greenville News. Follow him on Twitter @timcarlin_, and get in touch with him at TCarlin@gannett.com. You can support his work by subscribing to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Pickens City Council Member charged with sex crime against minor