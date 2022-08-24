Pickens County reviewing bus policy after driver fired, child punches employee

Pickens County School District officials say they are reviewing their bus policies after a third incident involving its buses in less than a week.

A child was pulled off of a Pickens County school bus on Tuesday afternoon for punching an employee.

Pickens County deputies say they were called to a school bus that had pulled over on Hwy. 53 West.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that employees on the bus were being assaulted by one of the students riding the bus.

When deputies arrived, they saw a student punching one of the employees on the bus.

The juvenile was taken home and released to family members. One of the victims was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Last week, bus driver Jeffery Tucker was arrested and charged with a DUI, 40 counts of reckless conduct and more after crashing his bus into a ditch while taking students home on Friday afternoon.

According to the school district, Tucker registered a .03 blood alcohol level after being allowed to finish his bus route.

The District confirmed on Wednesday that his employment was being terminated.

“I offer my sincerest apology for the actions of our bus driver Friday afternoon. I can assure you that the PCSD has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” Superintendent Tony Young said.

On Monday morning, a second bus driver, Tammy Decerbo, was arrested and charged with a DUI while in her personal vehicle.

District officials say there are no indications that Decerbo was drunk when she drove her Monday morning bus route. However, she is being suspended until the charges against her are resolved.

In response to these three incidents, the District says they will be reviewing their bus policies with the intent of providing additional training and guidance to bus drivers.